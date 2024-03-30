Chilifest: What You Need to Know Before You Go!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is chilifest?

Chilifest is a Texas Country Music Festival in Snook, TX. It happens the first weekend of April (April 5th and 6th) and features 10 musical artists over the 2 days. There also is a chili cook off which you can sign up for and win a cash prize. Chilifest is somewhere to let loose and have fun, but please be smart and do it responsibly.

Here is the lineup for this year:

how do you get a ticket?

You can get tickets here or through fraternity and men’s organization connections. You can also google “(insert name of the fraternity here) chilifest” and an Instagram account or ticket site should pop up to buy from them.

For the organizations that still have tickets available, they will be selling tickets for the build only or build+merchandise. These build+merchandise tickets might include a build band, shirt, and accessories (such as a hat or fanny pack).

What is a build band? That is a band that will get you into their build at the festival and access to their food and drinks. A build is a sectioned-off structure, for that specific fraternity, which will be coordinated with a theme they were assigned for Chilifest.

Just the ticket from Chilifest’s website may be a cheaper alternative to getting the build ticket, however you do not get the shirt only access to the build. Side note: Men’s tickets are much more expensive then women’s.

What do I wear?

You really can wear anything you want. Jorts (jean shorts), cowboy boots and hats, sneakers, etc. are all very popular. It is hot and humid as well as busy, so dress accordingly. Wear something you dont mind getting dirty and muddy and sunglasses you don’t mind losing just in case. On the first day, most people wear the build shirts they got from their organization and second day is tank tops and free choice.

What should i bring?

Sunscreen/Chapstick

Fanny Pack

Portable Charger

Sunglasses

Hand Sanitizer – The porta potties are the only thing you got out there. Maybe even bring some toilet paper.

Hair clips/ties

Other tips:

Shuttles are going from the Post Oak Mall both days. There is a parking map here if you plan of driving to Snook so you know where to park and meet friends at the end of the day.

PLEASE DRINK WATER!

Make a meetup spot with your group. Could be a parking lot, a build, the front gate, etc.