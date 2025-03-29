Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 29, 2025 – This free on-campus annual event will be held at the Mitchell Physics building and the Mitchell Insitute building on April 5. This exciting event features hands-on demonstrations and a closer look at STEM from 10:00am to 4:30pm. No tickets are needed.

Attend this festival to listen to guest speakers Dr. Adam Smith, Col. Michael E. Fossum, and Dr. Katherine Freese. Texas A&M professors will also present the audience with different science demonstrations and there will be a showcase of new demonstrations built by student teams.

Follow @tamuphysastr on Instagram for more updates about the schedule for the day of the festival.

Valeria is a member of the Her Campus TAMU chapter. She is a part of the Public Relations in this organization and is excited to explore and fine tune her writing techniques. Beyond Her Campus, she is also involved in the Pre-Law Society and Visual Arts committee. She is currently studying Political Science and is eager to start her journey towards attending Law School. In her free time, Valeria enjoys reading, journaling, and trying out new recipes for different dishes and treats. She is currently getting more engaged in Bible study and is enthusiastic about developing her understanding of the Bible and in turn strengthening her faith.