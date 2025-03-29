This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 29, 2025 – This free on-campus annual event will be held at the Mitchell Physics building and the Mitchell Insitute building on April 5. This exciting event features hands-on demonstrations and a closer look at STEM from 10:00am to 4:30pm. No tickets are needed.

Attend this festival to listen to guest speakers Dr. Adam Smith, Col. Michael E. Fossum, and Dr. Katherine Freese. Texas A&M professors will also present the audience with different science demonstrations and there will be a showcase of new demonstrations built by student teams.

Follow @tamuphysastr on Instagram for more updates about the schedule for the day of the festival.