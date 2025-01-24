The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My last semester of college has been accompanied by so many criss-crossing emotions. Excitement mixed with nerves, happiness mixed with fear, and looking to the future mixed with dread of the unknown. I have found it hard at times to relate to my peers that I once held so much in common with. As a December graduate, my thoughts revolve around job applications and interviews and finding a new apartment. Long gone are the days I focused on the next night out or what classes I want to register for in the next semester.

In a word, I would describe it as UNCOMFY. But this time has also allowed me to realize that discomfort isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if it is due to an upcoming change in life. Personally, it’s how I deal with this discomfort that dictates my mood and anxiety levels. Because of this, when I’m not applying to a potential future job or finishing up my last bits of college homework, I am spending time doing hobbies that bring me peace. The activities that particularly relieve stress of the future are things that I used to enjoy doing in the past.

Channeling my inner childhood has been the biggest-stress reliever during this uncertain time. Here are just a few of the activities that I have enjoyed doing:

Air Dry Clay/Arts & Crafts: This has particularly been my favorite activity and biggest stress reliever. Creating this with air dry clay is such a cheap and easy hobby to take up, and it is great for making gifts, as well! Otherwise, I have found that doing any sort of craft that keeps me busy is a great way to pass time. This includes bracelet making, crochet, or even color-by-number.

Dancing: Another thing I have struggled with during this last semester of undergrad is finding the time to be active. With school, work and student organizations, it’s so hard to work up the energy to work out. BUT I have found this to be so much easier when it is an exercise activity I enjoy. For me, this has been taking dance classes at local barre studios or at the student rec center. My favorites have been zumba, club dance, and hip hop, but there are all kinds of classes to try out and find what you like best!

Baking: Especially during this holiday season, my love for baking has truly been reinvigorated. Even if it just a quick store-bought muffin mix, the process of making something sweet and the fresh smell filling my apartment brings me so much joy and peace. Plus, it’s a great activity to do with friends and family.

Throwback Music: When I’m feeling down, I have recently discovered that putting on my favorite songs from 10+ years ago instills so much positivity in me. From Lorde to 1D to JB, my playlist from 2014 has done me so much good these past few months.

College is hard, but finding what you love to do is so important! I am so happy that I have rediscovered these hobbies that bring me so much joy.