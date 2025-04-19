Century Singers Take the Stage for Spring Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 19, 2025 – Interested in a break before the rush of finals season? See the Century Singer’s end-of-year showcase on Saturday, April 26th, at 6:00 pm at the First Methodist Church in Bryan! Doors will open at 5:30 PM, with signs posted to help guide guests to the entrance.

Directed by Mr. Thomas Gerber, the Century Singers are the second oldest choral ensemble at Texas A&M University and the only co-ed group. From pop music to jazz hits, their spring concert will feature a range of musical performances by the 100-member choir.

Admission includes light refreshments with tickets available for $15, or $10 with a valid Student ID. For more information, check out their Instagram page!