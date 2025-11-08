This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, November 14, 2025

From 2:30 PM – 3:45 PM, on November 14, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, at 217 West 26th Street College Station, Texas 77803 will be hosting a candlelight concert featuring songs by Adele. The performance will last 60 minutes and doors to the concert will open 30 minutes before the start of the show and close 5 minutes before. Various popular songs by Adele will be included in the show, with Listeso String Quartet as the performers.

Tickets range from 44.50$ to 59.00$ depending on seating. To buy tickets and view more information about this exciting show, you can look at the website: Candlelight: Tribute to Adele – College Station | Fever