lit candles burning
Photo by Mohammad reza Fathian from Pexels
Candlelight: Tribute to Adele

Valeria Villarreal Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
College Station, Texas, November 14, 2025

From 2:30 PM – 3:45 PM, on November 14, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, at 217 West 26th Street College Station, Texas 77803 will be hosting a candlelight concert featuring songs by Adele. The performance will last 60 minutes and doors to the concert will open 30 minutes before the start of the show and close 5 minutes before. Various popular songs by Adele will be included in the show, with Listeso String Quartet as the performers.

Tickets range from 44.50$ to 59.00$ depending on seating. To buy tickets and view more information about this exciting show, you can look at the website: Candlelight: Tribute to Adele – College Station | Fever

Valeria is a member of the Her Campus TAMU chapter. She is a part of the Public Relations in this organization and is excited to explore and fine tune her writing techniques. Beyond Her Campus, she is also involved in the Pre-Law Society and Visual Arts committee. She is currently studying Political Science and is eager to start her journey towards attending Law School. In her free time, Valeria enjoys reading, journaling, and trying out new recipes for different dishes and treats. She is currently getting more engaged in Bible study and is enthusiastic about developing her understanding of the Bible and in turn strengthening her faith.