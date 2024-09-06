Can We Please Be Normal About Chappell Roan?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ll be the first to admit that it’s easy to get caught up in celebrity drama. When it comes to A-lister breakups and Twitter feuds of the 2010s, I have an unfortunate abundance of knowledge. Pop culture has always been my favorite form of escapism. I’d much rather dissect the body language of celebrities on the red carpet than work on another discussion post for class.

Sometimes, however, I find myself questioning whether I have gone too far. Am I being weird about my current celebrity obsession? Do I care a little too much about the details of their private life? Finding the answers is difficult because there’s no rulebook for celebrity fandom. That being said, a series of TikToks posted by rising pop star Chappell Roan recently sparked a conversation on boundaries in fan culture.

Let’s talk about Chappell Roan.

In late August, Chappell posted two TikToks expressing concern for her safety in fan interactions. She asked viewers to imagine themselves treating a stranger the way they treat celebrities. Most people would consider it harassment to yell at a woman on the street. Chappell’s TikToks posed the question: why do we no longer consider these actions harassment when the victim is a celebrity?

The response online has been strongly divided. Some netizens have come to Chappell’s defense, agreeing that boundaries should be respected regardless of fame. Others have not been so receptive. Critics labeled the videos as the complaints of an ungrateful diva. A common sentiment circulating online is that harassment is a byproduct of fame and Chappell should have considered the consequences before entering the limelight.

Unbeknownst to those outside her fandom, Chappell’s TikToks come as a response to her concerns before fame. In a July podcast interview with Drew Afualo, Chappell revealed a promise to herself at the beginning of her career: “A few years ago, I said [that] stalker vibes, family in danger is when I would quit. We’re there.” As a fan, Chappell’s TikToks seemed to me a last resort. Her art is finally being appreciated by the general public after years of hard work and obscurity. Now she stands at a crossroads between her family’s safety and her lifelong dream. It only seems fair for Chappell to make a last-ditch effort to set boundaries with fans.

So, why can’t these out-of-control fans give it a rest?

As someone who has been in the trenches of celebrity fandom, it’s never that simple. Fandoms are a unique social phenomenon that go beyond the typical conventions of enjoying a celebrity (or piece of media). Each fandom signifies a unique community bonded over a shared interest. The difficulty arises when the common interest is a real person rather than fictional media.

The rise of social media over the past two decades has contributed new layers of complexity to the dynamic between fans and celebrities. Social media has bridged the gap between everyday people and the famous. These days it is all too common for fans to form parasocial relationships with celebrities. Peeking into celebrity lives through social media has emboldened superfans to approach their idols in real life. Even in online spaces, fandoms create a culture that encourages doxxing and sharing sensitive information.

Okay, I’ve been weird about my favorite celebrity… now what?

At this point, you may be asking yourself the same questions as me. Have you been weird about your favorite celebrity? If so, what do you do about it? Well, they say the first step is acceptance. Acknowledging unhealthy patterns is an important part of moving forward. As fans, we need to recognize that we shouldn’t treat celebrities like our favorite fictional characters. Underneath the glitz and glamour, celebrities are real people who can be affected by how we treat them. We also need to understand the difference between artists and their art. While some celebrities might hide clues about their lives in their art, not all celebrities want fans to know their intimate details.

We shouldn’t need celebrities to establish boundaries for us to finally treat them like human beings. Some standards should go without saying for everyone. Respecting safety and sensitive information is not a groundbreaking concept. It might sound silly, but as fans, we should apply the golden rule in our interactions with celebrities. If we wouldn’t want strangers to yell at us from cars, we shouldn’t yell at Chappell Roan on the street either.