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woman at a concert putting hands in a heart shape
woman at a concert putting hands in a heart shape
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TAMU | Life > Experiences

BYX Island Party

Valeria Villarreal Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 27, 2026

Wolf Pen Creek Park & Ampitheatre 1015 Colgate Ave. College Station, Texas 77840

Put on by Texas A&M Brothers Under Christ Fraternity, the BXY Island Party music festival is an amazing chance to view various Christian artists. This alcohol-free festival will be from 5:30 PM to 11:00 and tickets are 30$. All ages are welcome. Come see this festival for yourself and help them reach their goal of raising 25,000$ for The Bridge Ministries food pantry.

Buy tickets and find more information at their website: ABOUT | TAMU ISLAND PARTY

Valeria Villarreal

TAMU '28

Valeria is a member of the Her Campus TAMU chapter. She is a part of the Public Relations in this organization and is excited to explore and fine tune her writing techniques.
Beyond Her Campus, she is also involved in the Pre-Law Society and Visual Arts committee. She is currently studying Political Science and is eager to start her journey towards attending Law School.
In her free time, Valeria enjoys reading, journaling, and trying out new recipes for different dishes and treats. She is currently getting more engaged in Bible study and is enthusiastic about developing her understanding of the Bible and in turn strengthening her faith.