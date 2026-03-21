BYX Island Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 27, 2026

Wolf Pen Creek Park & Ampitheatre 1015 Colgate Ave. College Station, Texas 77840

Put on by Texas A&M Brothers Under Christ Fraternity, the BXY Island Party music festival is an amazing chance to view various Christian artists. This alcohol-free festival will be from 5:30 PM to 11:00 and tickets are 30$. All ages are welcome. Come see this festival for yourself and help them reach their goal of raising 25,000$ for The Bridge Ministries food pantry.

Buy tickets and find more information at their website: ABOUT | TAMU ISLAND PARTY