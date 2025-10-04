Bryan Ghost Walks!

When? September 26 – November 1
Where? 111 S. Main St, Downtown Bryan, TX, United States, Texas
Celebrate spooky season with a guided ghost tour through Downtown Bryan, with stories of violence, misfortune, and the local haunting history! With family-friendly tours that tone down the scariness for all ages, as well as adult tours, which dive headfirst into the gruesomeness and ghosts, you have options on how scared you wanna leave. Offered on Fridays and Saturdays, it’s the perfect weekend activity – for under $20(!) – for history buffs, thrill-seekers, and good ol’ lovers of all things spooky. Switch up the usual fall pumpkin patch visit for something sure to leave you morbidly curious for more on the haunting past of Bryan, while supporting a local small business! Happy Spook-tober!
Buy Tickets Here!
Or Contact bryanghostwalk@gmail.com or (936) 218-3438