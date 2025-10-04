Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Two Ghosts Standing in Front of a Brick Wall
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
Bryan Ghost Walks!

Aditi Jakkani Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When? September 26 – November 1

Where? 111 S. Main St, Downtown Bryan, TX, United States, Texas

Celebrate spooky season with a guided ghost tour through Downtown Bryan, with stories of violence, misfortune, and the local haunting history! With family-friendly tours that tone down the scariness for all ages, as well as adult tours, which dive headfirst into the gruesomeness and ghosts, you have options on how scared you wanna leave. Offered on Fridays and Saturdays, it’s the perfect weekend activity – for under $20(!) – for history buffs, thrill-seekers, and good ol’ lovers of all things spooky. Switch up the usual fall pumpkin patch visit for something sure to leave you morbidly curious for more on the haunting past of Bryan, while supporting a local small business! Happy Spook-tober!

Buy Tickets Here!

Or Contact bryanghostwalk@gmail.com or (936) 218-3438

Aditi Jakkani is a second-year member of the HER Campus at TAMU chapter. As part of the Events Committee in the chapter, she helps in organizing social events for chapter members. Through these events, the chapter gets the chance to socialize and bond in a more informal environment. Her writing covers personal experiences and recommendations for college students, with a particular focus on Texas A&M students. Apart member for her time spent with HER Campus at TAMU, Aditi is currently a Sophomore General Engineering major at Texas A&M. She works in food service, as a barista at an on-campus Starbucks. Aditi hopes to work within a Technological setting, with a focus on Data Analytics or Cybersecurity, in the future. She treats her articles written for HER Campus as her creative outlet in the midst of her STEM surroundings and considers the discipline and skill derived from writing, valuable in being a well-rounded individual. She has conducted a 7-month long research project, a qualitative correlational analysis study, as the main focus of a high school course. This resulted in a research report discussing the access to environmentally ethical clothing for female adolescents and identified ethical fashion consumption barriers in suburban areas for them. In her free time, Aditi enjoys reading psychological thriller novels and listening to Podcasts. Her workout style of choice is any cardio or reformer Pilates. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially while trying new coffee shops or restaurants. Her perfect day would end snuggled up with her dog, Abby, and hopefully will add a kitten to her life soon!