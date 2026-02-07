Bring Back the Movie Theater

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A dying hobby is seeing movies at the movie theater. With big streaming services like Netflix trying to ‘kill the movie theaters’, it’s more important than ever to make sure we keep these seats filled. Theaters provide a space for communities to come together, for people to have continuous places to go outside of work and home, and for people to connect with art in a more meaningful and engaging way.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but any movie I’ve seen on the big screen versus at home has been a way better experience. Not to mention that movies made for theatres are almost always of better quality than those made for streaming services. I personally would really like to make sure movie theatres stay in business, and movies stay at a high quality standard instead of money-grabbing slop. I am also always looking for more community activities to do!

Within this past year, I have joined Cinemark rewards, which I highly recommend- although this isn’t an advertisement. It has let me save money and see so many movies, many of which I wouldn’t have seen otherwise. Some of them have even become my favorites, like Eternity starring Elizabeth Olsen, Bugonia with Emma Stone, and The Roses with Olivia Colman.

My partner and I make it a date night whenever there’s a movie that looks relatively interesting, or even if we’re just bored. We are currently looking forward to Send Help and Wuthering Heights, among others. It’s also a fun thing to do solo. I used to be nervous to do that; I was worried people would judge me, but it turns out to be a very common thing to do. It’s a really good way to have a solo activity with yourself and get you out of the house.

Next time you’re bored, grab a blanket and head over to your nearest theatre. There are so many fun movies coming out to experience! And if you go on Tuesdays, it’s discount day. Through this, you can combat your own personal boredom and keep an essential community staple for the arts in business at the same time.