Bridgerton: Masquerade Magic

Before Season 4 of Bridgerton aired, I was already watching every trailer and sneak peek that came out. At first, I was not that excited about the storyline because I thought it would be another Cinderella-style story, and I was never the biggest fan of Cinderella, so my expectations were not high. After binge-watching part one in one night, I ate my words. Even though there are similarities to classic fairy tales, knowing the characters from previous seasons made everything feel more emotional. As soon as I finished, I went straight to TikTok to look up BenedictxSophie edits.

Honestly, Benedict was never my favorite brother before this season. I never found his story that interesting, and with his anti-marriage beliefs, I was unsure how his love story would work. But somehow his charm and funny personality really won me over. Benedict’s first meeting with Sophie at the masquerade ball felt magical in a way that made me root for them immediately. However, watching him search for the “Lady in Silver” while falling for Sophie without realizing they were the same person was honestly frustrating to watch. Their love story became even more compelling as they gradually lowered their guards and revealed themselves to each other, which made their connection even deeper.

Each episode allowed us to understand why the two are the way they are. Benedict was never able to be his own person, as he was always compared to Anthony, while Sophie continuously guards her emotions because she was always pushed to the side by her stepmother. She does not know her worth, and I wish I could tell her that she is such a beautiful soul who deserves love. I need them both to finally admit to each other that they can be together, regardless of what others believe.

Another part of the season that really stayed with me was the relationship between the Queen and Lady Danbury. When Lady Danbury asked the Queen if she could leave the kingdom, and the Queen rapidly dismissed her request, this truly broke me. While we initially see Lady Danbury processing her emotions, in the second conversation, when the Queen completely dismisses the friendship they have, we see a part of Lady Danbury break. This whole scene made me cry. After the Queen apologizes and expresses her fear of not only losing Lady Danbury but also her husband, we are able to see a vulnerable side of the Queen that we had not seen in past seasons. We learn that she is a wife tasked with running a kingdom by herself. The scene is even more meaningful after seeing the Queen’s story and understanding everything she and George went through in the past.

Overall, what surprised me most about this season was how emotional it felt. I went in expecting a simple romance and ended up really invested in Benedict and Sophie’s complicated relationship, and deeply moved by the scenes with the Queen and Lady Danbury. I am currently counting down the days until the second part comes out, so I can get more Bridgerton content on my for you page.