Books that Just Scream Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a firm believer that every season has books that go perfectly with its vibe. After a mild Texas winter, spring is finally here. ‘Tis the season to bring out the florals and enjoy the bright, blue skies and mild sun weather. What better way is there to celebrate bright, happy weather than to crack open a good book? In this article, I will list out 4 book recommendations that scream spring.

Picking Daisies on Sundays – Liana Cincotti (4.02/5 on Goodreads)

“How could you provide me with air and suffocate me at the same time?”

Daniella Daisy Maria has always loved romance; she has wished for it ever since she was young. She becomes familiar with unrequited love after her childhood best friend, Levi, does not seem to return her feelings, and she vows never to speak to him after high school. Four years later, her childhood best friend sees her at a crowded bar in the West Village and practically begs her to be his fake girlfriend for his sister’s wedding. What could possibly go wrong? Set in the best city in the world, New York City, this book is sure to have you smiling and gushing at every page.

Giovanni’s Room – James Baldwin. (4.34/5 on Goodreads)

“if you cannot love me, I will die. Before you came I wanted to die, I have told you many times. It is cruel to have made me want to live only to make my death more bloody”.

The only word I think can describe this book is tragic. Set in contemporary Paris, Giovanni’s Room explores themes of guilt, self-acceptance, and isolation. Yes, this book reads a little sadder than your average spring read, but walk with me, imagine coming back home after a nice sunny day, taking a cold shower, and lighting a floral-scented candle to read a book that is very tragic but very lovely. I refuse to believe that does not sound like a dream.

Clytemnestra – Costanza Casati. (4.22/5 on Goodreads)

“You were born free, and you will always be free, no matter what others tell you. But you must see what is around you and learn to bend it to your will before you are the one who is bent”.

This is a modern retelling of the most popular Greek villainess, Clytemnestra, daughter of the Spartan King and wife of Agamemnon. Don’t be fooled by the pretty picture of spring the author paints; this is one of the most beautiful and realistic depictions of female rage that I have read in a literary fiction piece. Clytemnestra is wronged by almost everybody she loves, including her power-hungry husband. Once she begins her path to revenge, nothing stops her, not even the gods.

Heartless – Marissa Meyer. (4.09/5 on Goodreads)

“Stuff and nonsense. Nonsense and stuff and much of a muchness and nonsense all over again. We are all mad here, don’t you know?”

Nothing screams spring like the whimsy of Alice in Wonderland. All her life, Catherine has harbored a strong passion for baking. Her lifelong dream has been to start a bakery with her best friend. However, when Jest, the mysterious court jester, storms into her life, she realizes there may be more to life than starting her bakery. In this retelling of a classic, we see how the infamous Queen of Hearts came to be the terror she is.