The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

My favorite time of year to read is summer. With no classes or homework to stress over, free time is abundant. A beach day is never complete without a light-hearted rom-com paperback getting sandy and salty. Road trips are made easier with a Kindle in hand. All the books I have been eyeing during the semester can now be read guilt-free, with no thought of other responsibilities popping up in my mind.

People joke about how a TBR is never-ending, which could not be truer for me. When planning what books I want to read during summer break, it is always a struggle to decide if I should read the books I have been wanting to for years but have always put off, or the new release that promises good vibes and laughs. After much debate and soul searching, I have narrowed down my summer reading list to what I believe is a manageable amount.

I tried my best to balance fun summer vibe books with those that I have been putting off until I had more time on my hands. Usually, my top genres are romance, rom-com, fantasy, and romantasy. If any of these strike your fancy, then you might want to add some of these books to your TBR as well!

Romance

5. Summer In The City by Alex Aster

4. Maybe In Another Life by Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune

2. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez

1. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Fantasy

5. The Serpents And The Wings Of Night by Carissa Broadbent

4. Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

3. Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

2. The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

1. The entire Throne of Glass series by Sarah J Maas

Have a great summer (H.A.G.S.) and happy reading!