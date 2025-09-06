Book Review: Verse

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Spoliers Ahead*

When finding new books to read, I tend to look for 3 things: compelling characters, romance, and the element of surprise. Usually, the mix of all 3 leads to a killer read, and I’m satisfied with my purchase. When choosing to read Verse, I can’t say I had a clear picture of what to expect, but what I got was much better than I imagined. I will disclose that this review is biased, as the author, Tayla McLean, is a close friend. Relationships aside, Verse is one of my top reads of 2025 and here’s why.

The main storyline is between Tatum and Beck, as Tatum moves across the country to escape family issues. She moves to be near her brother, and an unexpected romance with a less-than-ideal companion blossoms. When we first meet Tatum, she doubts herself often and expects the worst of everyone around her (I can relate to her a bit too much). As she opens up to her new roommates and brother, her social life grows, and she gets more comfortable in herself, which is a rewarding change to watch unfold as a reader. Tatum’s personal growth was my favorite arc to watch, as it’s not mentioned with dialogue or “inner monologue” much, but her actions and words speak volumes as the book goes on.

The romance between Beck and Tatum is rocky to say the least, and honestly, it remains that way until the end. Tatum’s self-doubt and lack of confidence sabotage their interactions a few times, which adds to the tension they face. Beck isn’t perfect either, but his reservations with their relationship mainly come from his familial trauma and his incessant need to be around her at all times. Everything around their relationship seems to be against them, but the few characters that do know about their relationship are rooting for them so hard that it makes the conflict worth it.

The “battle of the bands” conflict was the main point of derision, other than the relationship issues, and the ultimate disqualification of both bands of interest was a big disappointment as a reader. Hot take, I think this event was necessary for Beck and Tatum’s brother. The initial disappointment was tough, but the growth afterwards to the conclusion was perfect.