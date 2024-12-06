Bittersweet Goodbyes: Embracing the Beauty of Graduation Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think we can all agree that graduation season is such an emotional time. It’s not just about celebrating your successes, but it’s also about watching everything you have known and loved for the past 4+ years slowly come to an end. Saying goodbye to your best friends that were made along the way, who’s been like family, and experiencing all those “lasts”. The last home game as a student, the last late-night hangouts with roomies, the last walk to class, it hits you right in the heart. And if you’re not graduating, watching everyone you love walk across the stage can be just as hard-hitting. I mean, it’s hard not to feel emotional when it starts to feel like life is changing faster than you are ready for.

But I have come to realize that even though it’s sad, it’s also just as beautiful as it is bittersweet. These goodbyes and endings mean you’ve had something special, something worth missing. And while it’s scary to think about what comes next, it’s also exciting to think about bringing all those special things into a new chapter of life. It should feel exciting to go to new places, meet new people, and make new friends because without the uncertainty of the future, none of those things would be possible.

It’s okay to feel all the feels (I sure do) and let yourself feel sad about what’s ending, but don’t forget to also be excited about what’s to come next. I’ve realized throughout college that life is supposed to change, and graduation is proof that we are growing, smart, evolving, and stepping into a new chapter of life. So remember as best you can, that it’s not about what we are losing during grad season, but about taking all those memories with you as you continue to grow.