As finals quickly approach, finding a place to study and lock in is something that many of us are going to have to start worrying about. Every semester, I visit some of the spots that other people have recommended to me and rate them based on how easy it is to lock in. I wanted to offer my insights so we don’t all have to go through the struggle of researching for study spots around campus and College Station/Bryan! We all know that Evans library and Sweet Eugene’s become extremely packed especially during finals season and are not always the best places to study if you’re wanting to study somewhere quiet. So without further ado, here are my study recs that make locking in much easier:

Wayne Roberts ‘85 Building

This is the newest business building at Texas A&M that can be found on West Campus. I visited it earlier in the semester with my best friend and was able to finish multiple assignments due that night without many interruptions. If you’re like me and like to step away from distractions but can’t study for a long amount of time in your room, this is the perfect place to study. There are study pods around the building that make you feel like you’re in your own room with plugs to charge your technology on small tables to place your laptop or iPad.

Student Services Building

I consider this building a hidden gem. Many people walk by it everyday but not many actually go inside. There are spacious tables with great seating and access to plugs. During finals seasons, they tend to have snacks for students to grab. It tends to be on the quiet side since not many know about it.

Medical Sciences Library

This building is great for those days where you have to lock in for long periods of time. It has a lot of space and is great to go with a study buddy or even by yourself. I love that the tables have lamps to use and lots of plugs to keep your devices charged.

Harvest in Downtown Bryan (Off Campus)

In case you’re looking for a place to study off campus, Harvest Coffee Bar, located in Downtown Bryan, is a great place if you’re needing a change of scenery. Although it has an ok availability of plugs, the coffee shop ambiance works as motivation to get stuff done. And a plus is that it has really good coffee!

Architecture Building A

The Architecture Building A is another hidden gem on campus great for those long study days. The tables are spacious in case you’re studying with a group, and even better if you’re studying on your own. There’s even a small cafe where you can get snacks and coffee to recharge your battery!

Rudder

Rudder is a great place to study at if you want little to no noise. Sadly, there are not many tables (if any) to use but there are multiple options for seating. There are a limited number of plugs, but if you find a great spot, locking in won’t be too hard.

The Annex

Although connected with Evans, the Annex is great since it’s arguably less crowded in comparison to the library. Most of the available study areas provide multiple plugs and there are tons of tables with seating for long study days. It’s also a plus that Evans is connected since it has a Starbucks on the first floor which can be used as a study break!

ILCB

The ILCB is one of the newer buildings that has great studying areas. They are located all around the first floor, the Mezzanine, better known as the “M” floor, and all around the second floor. Once a spot is occupied though, it’s pretty hard ‘take’ it. Most of these study areas have great plug availability and are very comfortable to work in. This is one of my favorite places to study at since it gets quiet around 5pm. Do keep in mind that the building tends to close at 10pm.

The Commons

The Commons is very dynamic since it has multiple areas to study at. The ones I used more duing my freshman year were the tables located around the main area. These are great if you are studying and talking with a friend while completing classwork. Another area that is pretty good to study and work on assignments is the Community Learning Center located across the Game Room. It has computers available to use with your Net ID, printers, and workstations. The environment at CLCs is quiet and calm, so if you’re by the Commons and need to lock in, this would be the place I would suggest.

Student Computing Center

Last but not least, is the Student Computing Center located near the Annex and the Central Campus Garage. It provides computers, software, as well as printing and plotting. This place is one of the few buildings that is open 24 hours a day, except during the weekends. It’s not very widely known but with the amenities it offers, it should get more hype. It’s on the quieter side since not many students know about it, so also a great place to lock in at.