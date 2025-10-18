Beat the Rush: How to Find the Best College Housing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a leasing agent, I’ve watched hundreds of students scramble to find a place to live every year, and trust me, the stress is real. From last-minute summer leases to missing out on dream apartments, I’ve seen it all. The good news? Finding housing doesn’t have to be this chaotic. With a little planning and a few insider tips, you can secure the perfect spot before everyone else even starts looking. Here’s my top 5 tips on how to make it happen.

1. Make a list of five places you like

Start by researching apartments or student housing communities that match your priorities. Whether that’s being close to campus, having your own bathroom, or having access to a gym. Narrow it down to around five solid options so you’re not overwhelmed. Making a list keeps your search focused and gives you backup choices in case your top pick fills up (which can happen faster than you’d think!).

2. Actually tour the location!

I can’t tell you how many times students have signed a lease based on photos and regretted it later. Pictures don’t always capture the real ambiance of a space. Touring lets you get a feel for your home, the staff, and even the overall environment. Ask yourself: can I picture coming home here after a long day of classes? Also, touring early gives you first dibs on specials or available floor plans before the rush hits.

3. Ask about specials or referral programs

Pro tip from behind the leasing desk: We want to help you save money. Many properties offer signing specials or referral deals that can score you discounts, waived fees, or gift cards. Always ask what’s available, and you might be surprised at how much you can save just by speaking up.

4. Don’t forget the small details

Rent isn’t the only cost that matters. Make sure you know what’s included with the overall cost and what is an additional expense, since utilities, Wi-Fi, trash, and parking can vary from one property to another. I always tell residents to read the lease fully and ask questions before signing, since those little details can make a huge difference once you’re living there.

5. Read reviews, but also pay attention to how management responds

Reviews are great for getting a sense of a property’s reputation, but what really matters is how the management handles feedback. When a team responds professionally and fixes problems, that’s a sign they care about their residents. If reviews show patterns of neglect or poor communication, that’s a big red flag.



At the end of the day, the best apartments go fast, and being proactive gives you options instead of stress. I can promise you the right place is out there. So start making your list and get ahead of the game so future you can be glad you did.