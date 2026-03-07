Beach Reads for Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Break means lounging by the pool, going to the beach, and relaxing.

But it also means you need a beach read!

A beach read for me is a book that’s easy to follow, fun, and a good pick-me-up!

I’ll try my best to recommend books you haven’t heard of!

“But the truth is, I do want to be loved, and that’s scary to admit. It’s a lot easier to say you don’t want to be loved when no one loves you.” ― Liz Tomforde, Mile High

Now, if you’re anything like me, you LOVE a good interconnected series. This series follows an athlete falling in love with someone who changes their life.

The first book is Mile High. This book follows Zander, a cocky hockey player, and Stevie, the flight attendant for the Hockey team.

This series has so many diverse characters with a love story that keeps you coming back for more.

“What if growing up means keeping some things to herself? The experiences of this summer will become as much a part of her as her bones and muscle, her brain and heart. Ten or twenty years from now, when she looks back on the summer of 1969, she will think: That was the summer I became real. My own real person.” ― Elin Hilderbrand, Summer of ’69

This book was the GoodReads Choice Award winner in 2019!

If you like Taylor Jenkins Reid (Daisy Jones and the Six), you’ll love this book!

It follows 4 siblings who are each on their own path of life, but as events happen, the family always brings them together.

This is SUCH an atmospheric book that will definitely have you ready for summer!

“There are lots of different kinds of love. Love like a steady, warming campfire that keeps you alive in the cold. Love like a raging blaze that burns down everything in its path until nothing but ash remains.”― Layne Fargo, The Favorites

With the Winter Olympics coming to an end, this is a perfect time to read this book!

This follows two characters, Kat and Heath, who were Olympic Skating Partners. They were friends and lovers, but something happened that tore them apart. When a documentary about the two starts filming, you find out what really happened.

This book just hooked me from the beginning! It’s a really good novel about how athletes who were obsessed with winning were also obsessed with each other!

“Ours is a love that reimagines—that peels back the sky at high noon searching for the stars, collecting them like shells in a bucket. We bathe in stardust, drink from the Milky Way, and dance on the moon. We pierce the firmament, peer into infinity, and tread on time and space. There is no before. There is no after. Now gives birth to forever. This moment may die, but this love never will. Time is not a line. It’s a circle, and we, August and Iris, we stand at the center.”― Kennedy Ryan, Long Shot

Let me start off by saying Kennedy Ryan is such an underrated author. I recommend anything by her. But this book is another sports romance (I’m obsessed with them). This book follows Iris, who’s involved with another basketball player, but he has a violent temper. August meets her, and his world tilts. But timing isn’t on their side until they meet again.

This is a wonderful book that’s more than just romance.

Whatever book you pick up, I encourage you to take this time to read! It’s good for the soul! I hope this list helps you find a book that will satiate your reading needs!