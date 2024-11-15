Bad Hairdressers – How to not mess up your hair 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Up until 2021, I always had good hair. Maybe I made bad choices about hair cuts, but I had healthy, thick hair. Then, in 2021 I switched hairdressers.

I cut 6 inches off my hair and asked for a trendy 90s inspired very layered cut. This was the worst mistake for my hair health that I had made. My new hairdresser used thinning shears on my hair, and for the next two years with this new hair dresser, my hair texture changed drastically. It was frizzy and untameable, even when I got it to look good, I had an abundance of split ends, even immediately after getting my hair cut. No matter what I did, I could not get my hair to be as good as it was before. Unfortunately it took me a long time to realize the issue was my hair dresser. Through this experience I learned how important going to a hairdresser who understands good technique and understands hair type and texture is. Allowing my hairdresser to use thinning shears was my first mistake, but once I moved hairdressers I still had to nurse my hair back to health.

I am not good at complicated routines, so here is what I have done that has fit into my life easily and without much cost. First I bought a silk pillowcase and a satin hair wrap to dry my hair after a shower. Both of these allowed me to reduce breakage on my already damaged hair. I also tried to wash my hair less often. I had begun a habit of washing my hair even when it wasn’t dirty, almost everyday after I work out. Now, I tie my hair up on days where my hair is still clean, so that my hair is not overwashed and is not subject to too many chemicals or too much heat due to recycling. Lastly, I began oiling my hair each night and brushing it out with a boar bristle brush, which helped to smooth and distribute the oil throughout my hair. These small steps have changed my hair health over the period of 10 months drastically. My hair is the longest it has been in years and the most healthy it has been since my hairdresser damaged my hair.

Hair can make or break how you feel about your appearance any given day, so I encourage you to try these small tips if your hair has been giving you trouble.