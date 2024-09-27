Are You Dressing Like Your Pinterest Boards?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The way we really want to dress isn’t always how we actually dress. In a world where there are so many different styles and trends, it can be intimidating to show our authentic selves by wearing what we think is stylish, especially when the things we like aren’t showing up in mainstream culture or our daily environments. But is fashion even that much about what we wear, or is it the attitude we wear it with and the personas that we convey?

Maybe the styles you find yourself gravitating towards are different from what other people are wearing, or maybe you feel like it would be too outrageous. In the past, when I have decided to wear something a little “out there,” I just put it on, cover my eyes, and step out into the world with a cringe on my face. As you probably guessed, I regretted my decision and felt like a sore thumb all day.

But the problem wasn’t that I took a risk, it was that I wasn’t confident about it and I wasn’t even letting myself enjoy it, which is the whole point of fashion! It wasn’t until I started letting my attitude reflect my style that I started really dressing like my true self and having fun with it.

I Can Always Be Convinced That a Style is Cool

Some trends I absolutely hate from the moment they pop up. But then, after seeing someone wear it confidently, my mind is subconsciously tricked into loving it. This has happened too many times to count.

After noticing this pattern, especially when I started to love trends that I never saw myself wearing at first, (Birkenstock Clogs, low waisted jeans, slicked back hair) I decided to try to harness this power for my own benefit. If someone can make me become obsessed with mixing gold and silver jewelry just by wearing it confidently and going about their life as usual, then I can wear anything I want.

“Delulu” Confidence

Obviously, I wasn’t actually confident about it at first. But as cliche as it is, “I faked it ‘till I made it” and it worked for me. The act of really owning your outfit and letting yourself love it acts as a shield against caring what other people think.

I also realized in this process that nobody is going to question me or say that they don’t like my outfit. And if they do have something to say about it, their opinion is irrelevant because that’s just rude!

Style Is What You Make It (So Let’s Make It Rock)

To me, fashion is 50% about the clothes we wear and 50% about how we feel and live in them. Outfits can show your personality, your mood for the day, how you feel, etc. Or, if you want, they can just be fabric that prevent you from getting arrested for public indecency! Either way, I use confidence (sometimes my fake confidence) as my secret weapon.