ALL ABOUT LIVE WITH JAKE SHANE DURING MARDI GRAS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past March 2nd, 2025 I attended the live comedy/podcast show “Live with Jake Shane”. It was during Mardi Gras weekend in my hometown – New Orleans, Louisiana – and it was nothing short of a good time. During the high of the city during Mardi Gras, hundreds of people flocked out to the Orpheum Theater in downtown New Orleans in their beads filled with yellow, purple, and green, whilst the Bacchus parade rolled down the nearest street, St. Charles. Why would hundreds of people gather during one of the most important nights of Mardi Gras to go watch a live show? The answer is simple: Jake Shane, or Octopusslover08, has built an amazing community filled with laughter, comfort, and good times.

Jake Shane studied Public Relations/Image Management at the University of South California. During his time throughout college and after he did many internships in the media field, building a pretty impressive resume. He interned at the famous Entertainment Weekly, the brand that took over Gen Z’s wardrobes, Madhappy, and most importantly at the record label 10k Projects. (Information all found on his Linkedin). He was always working within the industry, just behind the scenes.

In 2022, Jake began to post octopus reviews on TikTok and quickly grew toward stardom (Octopus Review TikTok!). In 2023, he began to be known for his humor and infectious personality which so many people found entertainment in. One of his most popular bits is making reenactments of different humorous events (Viral TikTok!). As his popularity grew he created a podcast titled Therapuss with Jake Shane. Now, he is on his second tour where he does a unique live rendition of his podcast.

Since this was my first live show, I had no clue what to expect, but I was so excited to experience what I watch on my couch with my sister, in person, in my hometown! The show was nothing short of amazing. From the opening act to Connor Wood and Ashtin Earle making a special appearance, I was enthralled the entire time. I laughed harder than anyone in my row, and my sister even made sure to yell “Howdy!” in the crowd when Texas came up in the openers skit. Now that made for a great interaction.

All this to say, New Orleans during Mardi Gras was the best time for him to have this show. The crowd was full of energy, and so was he. I definitely look to Jake as an inspiration in making it big in the media, just by doing what you love, working hard, and being yourself. I 100% recommend seeing Jake Shane live, or simply just attending a live show of whatever you are interested in!