A Short List of Shows and Movies for the Fall and Winter Binge.

As we step closer and closer to winter, here’s my list of the most binge-able shows that give fall and really step into that cozy weather we’re all looking forward to.

Up first is Grey’s Anatomy, which follows a team of surgical interns at Seattle Grace Hospital as they develop from interns to full-fledged attendings, and their dramatic journey to getting there, from love affairs to unimaginable patient cases; this team deals with much more than just stitches. I’ve rewatched this show about 10 times, and every time the drama is still just too good for me not to rewatch it again. The sense of family and rivalry among these five interns creates such a cozy atmosphere (aided by the rainy weather of Seattle), and I think this is one of my favorite shows to watch during the fall and winter seasons. Available on Netflix!

The second show on my list is Pretty Little Liars which tells the story of four girls who used to be the closest of friends up until their “Queen Bee”, Alison, dies. A year later, these four girls are now being taunted and harassed by a stalker only known as A. As the girls try to find out the identity of the stalker in the quaint small town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, they face threats, sacrifices and the ultimate test of their bond. This show brings the drama, the girlhood, and the small-town feel right into your own bedroom (or living room), and while some of the scenes may have made me close my eyes, I found that each episode made October actually feel like October, not like June. To binge this show, go to Hulu!

My first movie(s) on this list would have to be Harry Potter. Harry Potter is about a young boy who learns that he’s an orphan of two powerful wizards and that he too is a wizard. He’s whisked away to be a student at Hogwarts, the school of witchcraft and wizardry. The first movie follows his quest with help from his two best friends at Hogwarts, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, to investigate the Sorcerer’s Stone while preventing the ominous Lord Voldemort from coming back to power. I think that this is one of my favorite movies/series to watch during the fall and winter, the beautiful architecture of the school and the just magical world their in, which kind of coincides with the fall and winter season. I especially really enjoy watching Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire during the winter and fall seasons. The movie itself is set during Christmas time, and paired with their magical snow days, I think is the epitome of the coziness of the winter and fall season. Available (all the movies) on HBO Max and Peacock!

The next movie I think is When Harry Met Sally: This movie follows two people, Harry and Sally (no way!), on a taxi ride to New York, where they have a question they’re debating over: can men and women truly be just platonic friends? Through a number of chance encounters throughout the years, where small coincidences keep them in each other’s lives, this red string keeps pulling these two people together. The most emotional and turning points of this movie happen to occur during the autumn and winter seasons; however, set in New York, this movie shows Central Park with the leaves changing. I’m particularly in love with that Central Park scene, as someone who lives in Bryan College Station, who doesn’t get to see the leaves change often or experience such a period where the weather is perfect for a knit scarf and a leather jacket. Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

This is just a small list of movies and shows that I think are perfect for the season, but maybe it’ll help pick out the next thing you binge. I know I’m planning to watch Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire with a cup of hot chocolate —tell me that doesn’t scream cozy.