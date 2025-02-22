A Nation Divided: Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Message

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

The Super Bowl halftime show is usually a dazzling, feel-good spectacle — fireworks, sequins, and a playlist curated to unite the widest possible audience. But Kendrick Lamar had a different vision. His performance wasn’t just entertainment; it was a cinematic manifesto, a visual essay on race, power, and the impossible game of American survival. From the moment the lights dimmed, it was clear this wouldn’t be a typical halftime show. The stage itself, a giant PlayStation controller, was an unmistakable metaphor: in America, especially for people of color, life often feels like a game rigged against them. There are rules, consequences, and an ever-present overseer ensuring everyone plays their assigned part.

SAMuel l. jackson as uncle sam: the system speaks

This role was played by Samuel L. Jackson, who stepped into the part of Uncle Sam, the embodiment of American authority. His voice thundered over the stadium, questioning Kendrick: “Do you even know how to play the game?” The implication was clear: survival in America requires learning its rules, even when those rules are designed to keep you down.

When Kendrick refused to comply, Jackson’s Uncle Sam delivered a familiar condemnation: “Too loud. Too reckless. Too ghetto.” These aren’t just critiques of style or volume; they are tools of control. “Too loud” echoes the pushback against protest chants in the streets. “Too reckless” is the label slapped onto movements that refuse to submit. “Too ghetto” is the coded language used to devalue Black creativity, even as mainstream culture profits from it.

By casting Jackson in this role, Kendrick laid bare the hypocrisy. Black culture is celebrated when it entertains, and when it conforms. But when it challenges, disrupts, or demands justice? It becomes “too much”.

Kendrick’s response? He didn’t turn the volume down. He turned it up.

“the revolution ’bout to be televised”

Kendrick opened with a bold declaration: “The revolution ’bout to be televised. You picked the right time, but the wrong guy.” The line flips Gil Scott-Heron’s famous assertion, “The revolution will not be televised.” In Lamar’s hands, the message shifts: this revolution will be televised. It will unfold in real-time, in front of millions, whether those in power like it or not.

With Donald Trump in the audience, a man whose presidency was associated with racial divisions, fueled protests, and emboldened white nationalism, Lamar’s words took on an even sharper edge, challenging America to truly question what they stand for.

40 acres and a broken promise

One of the show’s most striking moments came when Kendrick rapped, “40 acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music”. A reference to the post-Civil War promise of land and resources for freed Black Americans, a promise swiftly rescinded, this line was a stark reminder of America’s unfinished business. Lamar wasn’t just performing; he was demanding accountability.

a flag divided, a nation split

The visuals carried just as much weight. Kendrick stood between a fragmented American flag composed of people wearing red, white, and blue. But the individuals within the flag made the statement clear: Black faces, diverse hairstyles, and head coverings, representing the real America, an America still struggling to live up to its ideals of unity and justice.

serena williams’ full-circle moment

Amid Kendrick’s electric performance, one moment stood out: Serena Williams hitting the Crip Walk. A dance deeply rooted in West Coast hip-hop, the Crip Walk has long been demonized when performed by Black athletes, particularly Serena herself. After her 2012 Olympic gold medal win, critics called her celebration “inappropriate” and “unprofessional”.

But here, Serena wasn’t asking for permission. On this unapologetically Black stage, her Crip Walk was defiance. A reminder that what’s condemned in Black bodies is often celebrated when appropriated elsewhere.

a mic drop moment during halftime

The game motif ran throughout the performance, culminating in two words flashing across the audience: GAME OVER.

A mic drop moment, but also a question. Game over for whom? America prides itself on the idea that success is attainable for all, but Lamar exposed the truth: for many, the game is rigged before it even begins.

In a world where Black artists are often expected to entertain without making waves, Kendrick Lamar did the opposite. His halftime show wasn’t just music; it was a weapon, a mirror, a revolution unfolding in real time.

And in case America wasn’t paying attention, the message was deafeningly clear:

GAME OVER.