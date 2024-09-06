A Lesson in Patience: Creating a Class Schedule

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Tuesday, I was finally able to finalize my schedule. Finally!

For those of you who haven’t read my other articles, here’s the long story short: I am doing an abroad program in Valencia, Spain for a semester. This was organized through an affiliated program with TAMU. And one of the main reasons I chose this program was because they offer a lot of classes that align with my degree. Or so it seemed.

Before I could even be accepted to the program, I had to go through the tedious progress of getting my classes approved. I got a total of five approved, four of which I was gunning to take. The abroad program, on their end, had me select my top five and my backup five. After the horror show just getting five classes approved, I figured I would just hope for the best. They explained that the backups were for any conflicting scheduling.

Well, this Tuesday we got to finally see our potential schedules. And guess what, two of the classes I got approval for, two of the classes I know for a fact I would get credit for, are not offered this semester. One was The Gothic in Literature, which I was so excited to take.

On top of that, the Spanish class I was going to take conflicted with my schedule. So I would either have to take a harder one (which conflicted with another class of mine) or an easier one (which I wasn’t certain would give me the credit I needed to obtain my minor).

After getting that stress-inducing news, I was frantically emailing advisors, trying to see if any of the other classes I picked as backups would transfer credit. Cut to today. I have received two emails back, still waiting on a third. The lower level Spanish class will work, but the Art & Media class won’t (I’m still going to take it because it is somewhat relevant to what I want to do and sounds intriguing). I have yet to hear about the Intro to Neuroscience, but fingers crossed. And I know, with great relief, that the nutrition class is still set. So, I’ll be earning 6 credit hours this semester. Maybe hopefully 9?

This whole thing has been a learning experience. And what’s crazier? We don’t have to submit our finalized schedules until October 4th! They actually encourage us to try out multiple classes, which is far different from the one week trial period universities in the United States offer.

Anyway, wish me luck with my semester. Classes start Monday!