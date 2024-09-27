A Guide to Tailgate Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Because it’s obviously more important than the football.

Here at TAMU we all know what’s waiting for us the second the fall semester starts back up again… football season. This of course means tailgating! For those of you who don’t know much about it, tailgates are basically outdoor parties with endless drinks, tons of hotdogs and other similar foods, and of course, more drinks. They are usually hosted by none other than the glorious frats and mens orgs of the university. However, many families, fans, and other organizations often host their own too! They start about 3-4 hours before the actual game begins to give people plenty of time to prep before they all herd into Kyle Field. Okay now that you have the basic rundown of what to expect, I’m going to give some tips & tricks I’ve learned over my years at TAMU so that you are fully prepared for the season!

YOUR SHOE CHOICE IS IMPORTANT

As cute as those brand new boots you JUST bought are, you simply do not want your very first time wearing them to be a tailgate/gameday. I’ve learned my lesson with this one, which is why I’m trying to warn you. Boots can be the comfiest shoes you’ve ever owned. I can walk miles in my fave pair and feel completely fine. But new boots… new boots will leave your feet in complete agony if they aren’t broken in yet. A tailgate is nothing but standing for hours, only leading to the game, which involves standing for many more hours. I beg that you please break in your boots beforehand, wear an already worn pair, or go with comfy sneakers (that you’re prepared to get dirty).

BE READY TO SWEAT

This may not be the cutest thing to point out, but realistically you are going to SWEAT. TAMU is in Texas, which means it’s going to be VERY hot outside for the first few games. Don’t let this shy you away from wearing a cute outfit or a full face of makeup though! I, for one, will always put on a full beat and a mini skirt for these events (I have to be prepared for the IG pics ofc), but maybe just remember to put on extra setting spray before heading out. I usually also try to bring a few products to touch up with!

PACE YOURSELF

It’s completely okay if you don’t plan on drinking at the tailgates, but for those of you that plan on it, please please please (as sabrina carpenter says) pace yourselves. This is not a race, my beautiful Aggies. You will have plenty of time to drink at the tailgates and the game, so don’t down four the moment you get there just because they are free. Also, remember to drink water throughout your time there! It’s easy to forget about this with a drink in your hand, but between that and the heat, you’re going to need to stay hydrated. It also doesn’t hurt to eat a bit of whatever is available so you’re not drinking on an empty stomach!

BRING A CLEAR BAG FOR NECESSITIES

If you plan on going to the game afterwards, be sure to bring a clear purse/bag with you. They won’t allow you into the stadium with a regular bag, so make sure it’s clear! It will be perfect to place any makeup, sunscreen, and phones in! Some basic necessities you’ll want to have on you are your ID’s (both student and regular), cash or a card, and your game tickets! It may seem inconvenient to carry around, but it’s better than stuffing all of your belongings into your pockets or boots and hoping for the best.

STAY WITH YOUR GROUP

The cell-phone connection at the tailgates is always horrible. I can never seem to get a text message or call through, and when I do manage to get on a call, it’s way too loud to hear what the other person is saying. It’s definitely best to just stay with your group instead of splitting up. If you get separated or decide you absolutely need to split up, have a meeting spot and time planned out so you could walk to the game or home together.

My last piece of wisdom I’ll leave with you is to take your phone out of your back pocket when you use a port-a-potty. I’m begging you to learn from my mistakes. Please remember to do this. Anyways, stay safe and enjoy tailgating!