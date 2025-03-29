A Girl’s Survival Guide for Chili Fest

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year when everyone seems to be talking about Chili Fest and their plans for it. Last year, as a freshman, I had no clue what Chili Fest was or that it was basically A&M’s version of Coachella. I only found out because a friend in a sorority asked if I had bought my ticket yet. Since I wasn’t part of the frat scene, I had no idea what she was talking about. She explained that it was a country music festival, but most people just go to party from sunrise to sunset in a poorly built structure thrown together by frat guys (essentially the pledges, lol). Although I was hesitant at first, my friends eventually convinced me to go.

After experiencing my first Chili Fest, I realized that 1) I was wildly underprepared for the chaos, 2) I could see why it might not be for everyone, and 3) I would definitely be attending again. There are plenty of pros and cons, with the biggest con, in my opinion, being the price. However, it was still something fun to look forward to amidst the end of midterm season. Honestly, having friends who can have fun anywhere made it a way better experience. So, this is my OFFICIAL Chili Fest Survival Guide.

First and foremost, there is NO reception in Snook, so please, please, please make sure you have a ride or a way back home. Trust me, you don’t want to be stranded in the middle of nowhere. You might think, “Oh, I’ll figure it out when I get there” (because that’s exactly what my friends and I thought), but NO. Try to arrange for a reliable friend to pick you up at a specific time or go with someone who drove there and can take you back. Last year, Fetti offered free rides, but I’m unsure if they will again (btw they get PACKED). I wish I were kidding when I say I stood in that line for two hours only to be dropped off at a mall.

If you can’t find a ride, your last resort will probably be paying someone for a ride. Many people hustle during the event, offering rides to and from Chili Fest for around $20 per person, but they typically only accept cash. Obviously, this should be your last option because you don’t know who they are, and it can be a little sketchy. Taking some cash for food or a potential ride is smart (but not too much; don’t lose it).

Going back to the no signal issue, I wish I had thought of this before my first Chili Fest, but apparently, everyone else did: walkie-talkies. Since there’s no cell service, having a way to communicate with your group is a game-changer, especially because Chili Fest is huge, and it’s easy to get separated.

There are a few essentials I highly recommend bringing. Since the event is in the middle of the day, sunscreen is a must. Like any music festival, there are only porta-potties, so bring extra toilet paper and wipes because as the night goes on, the lines will get longer, and the toilet paper will run out. Those toilets get nasty, so unless you have no shame, bring hand sanitizer. The builds also get really muddy so wear shoes and clothing that are both comfortable and you don’t mind getting dirty.

Lastly, if I haven’t scared you off with all these warnings, here’s one final tip: buy with a familiar frat. Don’t get caught up thinking the biggest frat will be the most fun. They all provide the same stuff, so it just comes down to the crowd. Honestly, you’ll have a better time if you’re with people you feel comfortable around, so go with a frat where you know people. That way, you’ll actually enjoy yourself instead of just wandering around.