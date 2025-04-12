A Barista’s Take on Dunkin’s Spring Drinks!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring breaks, sunnier days, daylight savings time, and finals around the corner sound like the perfect time to find a go-to drink for the season! Trying new coffees and flavor combinations is one of my favorite things, fittingly as I work at a coffee shop. Fortunately, Dunkin’ released its spring drinks on March 5th and, as a Dunkin’ lover myself, I couldn’t wait to try them.

Now a quick disclaimer about my taste palate, I love my drinks on the sweeter, creamier side. For instance if I visit a coffee shop, I’m getting a flavored latte. But, at Dunkin’, I actually prefer an iced coffee. My usual go-to is a butter pecan iced coffee with milk and liquid cane sugar, cause I HATE the sugar crystals at the bottom of an iced drink. My recent obsession when I want to switch it up, is to add a fruity syrup too, like blueberry, creating a blueberry muffin iced coffee which is so yummy! Also, I am a light ice girl, cause I’m a sipper and my drinks last a while, meaning the last thing I want is a watered-down drink. Just a few extra details to keep in mind while I share my thoughts.

So let’s try the spring menu drinks together!

Pistachio Iced Coffee: ⭐️⭐️⭐️/⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

So this one, I was very excited about because pistachio syrups are all the rage at the moment. With the viral Dubai chocolate from last year, I feel so many major coffee chains and small businesses have been offering it recently. I got it as it comes, and I’d say it was definitely a solid drink. The iced coffee tasted as it usually does, which means not too bitter, yet refreshing. I will say however, it wasn’t as nutty as I expected it to be, but I could definitely taste the pistachio flavor. I would say to potentially add a pump of Toasted Almond or Hazelnut to really bring out the nuttiness of the pistachio. Overall, a good option to try at least once!

Raspberry Watermelon Refresher:⭐️⭐️/⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Now, I am undoubtedly a coffee girl over a refresher drinker, but this flavor combination sounded intriguing and caught my attention. Standardly, it’s paired with green tea, but you can get it with lemonade as well. Starting off, it was a SWEET drink, and sometimes had a hint of cough medicine-ness. But, it was better than I expected it to be, with the raspberry being the most prominent flavor. If you like refreshers, you should absolutely go try this for yourself. I just wasn’t the biggest fan of it, and it was at the bottom of my list out of the three.

The Dunkalatte:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Saving the best for the last, the long-awaited, fan-favorite is back! The Dunkalatte is a latte, with espresso of course, but combined with coffee milk, which is exactly what it sounds like: coffee-flavored milk. I was so excited to try this one, and it unequivocally lived up to the hype y’all! It was so yummy, perfectly creamy, and overall delicious. It is on the sweeter side, so while I love that, if you like “real” coffee drinks, this may not be for you. Having said that, personally I will be going back for this all season long, it was a delicious little sweet treat.

Thanks for coming to Dunkin’ with me, and for sure go try them for yourself, cheers!