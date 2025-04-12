The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At times, college can feel like a never-ending cycle of exams, group projects and late-night cramming study sessions. As an architecture major, I have had my fair share of sleepless nights. Enter the art of romanticizing your life. With a few intentional changes, you can make your semester more enjoyable and memorable.

Make your Morning Routine an Aesthetic Ritual

Instead of hitting snooze five times, try waking up a little earlier to enjoy your mornings. Play a chill playlist, make an iced coffee and take a moment to journal or go for a walk. Bonus points if you light a candle or open your window for some fresh air. Setting the tone for the day helps make even an 8 a.m. class more enjoyable.

Romanticize Your Study Sessions

Ditch the library’s harsh fluorescent lights and find a cozy coffee shop or outdoor spot to study. Create a playlist of instrumental music, get a matcha and use aesthetic stationary or digital planners to make studying feel less like a chore.

Elevate Your Everyday Style

Your style is an extension of your personality, so have fun with it! Experiment with different outfits, find colors that make you feel confident and embrace accessories. Dressing intentionally can bring a sense of excitement to even the most ordinary day.

Say Yes to New Experiences

That random club meeting, a spontaneous road trip, or a last minute invite to a concert? Say yes! College is all about making memories, and stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to the best stories. Challenge yourself to try one new thing every week, no matter how small.

Romanticize the Little Moments

Life isn’t just about the big milestones, it’s also about the little things. Sipping tea while watching the rain, walking through campus during golden hour, laughing with friends over late-night snacks, these are the moments that make up your college experience. Slow down, appreciate them, and romanticize every second.

This semester, let’s stop just going through the motions. Romanticize your life, embrace the beauty in the ordinary, and make college the magical adventure it’s meant to be.