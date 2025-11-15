Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
5 Festive Drinks for Your Next Holiday Get Together 

Annika Wooten Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
If you are looking for affordable yet cute drinks for a party, gathering, picnic, or any other occasion, look no further. This is a list of great drinks for any event themed for the holiday season.

Apple Cinnamon Cider

Need

  • Apples (about 2-5, depending on how many people you invite) 
  • Sugar 
  • Store bought apple cider
  • Cinnamon 
  • Cinnamon stick(s) 
  • Butter 

Steps: 

1 – (You can skip this step if you want a more straightforward recipe) – Preheat oven to 375. 

2 – Wash and cut the apples into thin slices, then place them in a parchment-lined baking tray and sprinkle on cinnamon and sugar to your liking. Melt 1-3 tbsp of your butter, then pour it over the apples. 

3 – Cook them for around 45 mins (or, if you don’t have 45 mins to wait, microwave them in 30-second intervals until soft). When they are done, set them aside to cool. 

4 –  Get out a pot and add in your apple cider and cinnamon stick(s) and turn on medium heat. Cook for around 15 minutes. 

5 – Serve in mugs, then add your apple slices as garnishes. 

Orange Spiced Eggnog

Need

  • Store bought eggnog 
  • Nutmeg
  • Cinnamon 
  • Oranges (1-2 depending)
  • Vanilla 

Steps:

1 – Zest an orange and cut up some slices or garnishes. 

If served warm, add eggnog to a pot and turn on medium heat. Add 1-3 tsp of vanilla and around 2-3 tsp of nutmeg and cinnamon each, depending on the amount of eggnog. Heat for around 20 mins on medium-low and then serve in mugs 

If served cold, take the eggnog and spices and blend them together to incorporate, then serve in glasses.

3 – Add zest and orange garnish to each serving. 

Cranberry Basil Lemonade 

Need

  • Store bought lemonade 
  • Cranberrys 
  • Cranberry juice
  • Basil 
  • Coctail picks (optional) 

Steps: 

1 – Cut up a handful or two of washed basil leaves. 

2 – Add cranberry juice to ¼ of a pitcher and add lemonade to the remaining ¾.

3 – Add the chopped basil and washed cranberries and set in the fridge for 1-5 hours. 

4 – take out and serve in glasses.

5 – Take basil and cranberries and put on a pick, or just add directly to the glasses of lemonade

Pumpkin Spice Horchata 

Need

  • Pumpkin puree 
  • Pumpkin pie spice 
  • Premade horchata or horchata powder mix 
  • Cinnamon stick

Steps:

1 – (If powder mix was bought) Follow mix instructions 

2 – Add pumpkin puree to horchata (¼-1 cup, depending on your preference) and either blend to incorporate or mix together – if you choose to mix, make sure to add horchata to pumpkin puree to help combine slowly 

3 – Add 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice per half gallon of horchata

4 – Serve in glasses and add cinnamon sticks as a garnish 

Blackberry & Sage Spirits 

Need 

  • Sprite
  • Sage
  • Blackberries (about 1-2 cartons)
  • Blackberry jelly 

Steps:

1 – Take blackberry jelly and add a bit of water to make a sauce consistency

2 – Line your cups with the jelly and put them in the fridge

3 – Wash blackberries and sage 

4 – Add sprite to a pitcher and add in sage that has been crushed and blackberries, then set in the fridge 

5 – Take out of the fridge when desired and add to chilled glasses, then add sage as a garnish and serve

