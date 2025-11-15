5 Festive Drinks for Your Next Holiday Get Together 

If you are looking for affordable yet cute drinks for a party, gathering, picnic, or any other occasion, look no further. This is a list of great drinks for any event themed for the holiday season.
Apple Cinnamon Cider
Need
- Apples (about 2-5, depending on how many people you invite)
- Sugar
- Store bought apple cider
- Cinnamon
- Cinnamon stick(s)
- Butter
Steps:
1 – (You can skip this step if you want a more straightforward recipe) – Preheat oven to 375.
2 – Wash and cut the apples into thin slices, then place them in a parchment-lined baking tray and sprinkle on cinnamon and sugar to your liking. Melt 1-3 tbsp of your butter, then pour it over the apples.
3 – Cook them for around 45 mins (or, if you don’t have 45 mins to wait, microwave them in 30-second intervals until soft). When they are done, set them aside to cool.
4 – Get out a pot and add in your apple cider and cinnamon stick(s) and turn on medium heat. Cook for around 15 minutes.
5 – Serve in mugs, then add your apple slices as garnishes.
Orange Spiced Eggnog
Need
- Store bought eggnog
- Nutmeg
- Cinnamon
- Oranges (1-2 depending)
- Vanilla
Steps:
1 – Zest an orange and cut up some slices or garnishes.
If served warm, add eggnog to a pot and turn on medium heat. Add 1-3 tsp of vanilla and around 2-3 tsp of nutmeg and cinnamon each, depending on the amount of eggnog. Heat for around 20 mins on medium-low and then serve in mugs
If served cold, take the eggnog and spices and blend them together to incorporate, then serve in glasses.
3 – Add zest and orange garnish to each serving.
Cranberry Basil Lemonade
Need
- Store bought lemonade
- Cranberrys
- Cranberry juice
- Basil
- Coctail picks (optional)
Steps:
1 – Cut up a handful or two of washed basil leaves.
2 – Add cranberry juice to ¼ of a pitcher and add lemonade to the remaining ¾.
3 – Add the chopped basil and washed cranberries and set in the fridge for 1-5 hours.
4 – take out and serve in glasses.
5 – Take basil and cranberries and put on a pick, or just add directly to the glasses of lemonade
Pumpkin Spice Horchata
Need
- Pumpkin puree
- Pumpkin pie spice
- Premade horchata or horchata powder mix
- Cinnamon stick
Steps:
1 – (If powder mix was bought) Follow mix instructions
2 – Add pumpkin puree to horchata (¼-1 cup, depending on your preference) and either blend to incorporate or mix together – if you choose to mix, make sure to add horchata to pumpkin puree to help combine slowly
3 – Add 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice per half gallon of horchata
4 – Serve in glasses and add cinnamon sticks as a garnish
Blackberry & Sage Spirits
Need
- Sprite
- Sage
- Blackberries (about 1-2 cartons)
- Blackberry jelly
Steps:
1 – Take blackberry jelly and add a bit of water to make a sauce consistency
2 – Line your cups with the jelly and put them in the fridge
3 – Wash blackberries and sage
4 – Add sprite to a pitcher and add in sage that has been crushed and blackberries, then set in the fridge
5 – Take out of the fridge when desired and add to chilled glasses, then add sage as a garnish and serve