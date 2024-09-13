3 Travel Tips and Tricks

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Packing strategies

There are many different packing strategies but one strategy that I like to use is rolling clothes. Roll each item of clothing up and put a rubber band around it for a compact fit. This allows you the ability to pack more clothes and the ability to find each item easier. I love to overpack in case I spill something on my outfit so packing compactly helps ensure space. Tip: pack the clothes you like and wear more on top so it’s easier to find your favorite outfits.

2. Pack travel sized toiletries

Packing travel sized toiletries helps to have space for everything as well as having a lighter bag. Sometimes you have to pay for going over the weight limit so avoiding that is optimal. Some liquids also have a limit so packing everything travel sized ensures adherence to the rules.

3. Wear comfortable shoes

Trust me! I have made the mistake of choosing style instead of comfort. When traveling, I was surprised to walk a lot more than expected. I insist on wearing more comfortable shoes because many times you may walk more than expected. Wear shoes that are able to get dirty or torn up because you do not want to wear a new and expensive item just for it to be ruined very quickly. Wear shoes you are familiar with because you do not want to wear a new pair just for it to give you blisters because you have never worn it for a long period of time.