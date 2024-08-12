3 Reasons You Should Start “The Artful Dodger”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

If you’re For You page on TikTok is anything like mine, then you probably get edits of shows and their main characters that highlight the undeniable chemistry they have on the screen. That is exactly how a random person got me into a show on Hulu called “the Artful Dodger”. It serves as a sequel to the Charles Dickens’s novel Oliver Twist and takes place in 1850s Australia.The show stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Jack Dawkins), Norbert Fagin (David Thewlis), and Maia Mitchell (Belle Fox). We have Jack, a reformed pickpocket who went by the name “Artful Dodger”, living as a Royal Navy surgeon. Everything changes when his uncle arrives in Australia and threaten to blab about Jack being an escaped convict. Meanwhile in the nicer part of town, Lady Belle, the daughter of the governor, longs to be a surgeon and will do anything in the fight for her dream.

Reason 1: Who doesn’t love Thomas Brodie-Sangster? His major accolades include Nanny McPhee, Ferb from Phineas & Ferb, and Newt from the Maze Runner. I knew from those alone this show was going hit it for me, but his performance in these alone had me set in these shows. Also for those who grew up with Maia Mitchell, this show is a perfect time to venture out of her Teen Beach Movie-Fosters era!

Reason 2: The romance! The chemistry between two characters is undeniable – especially when we get to the part where Jack is basically PINING for Belle. It is definitely a slow burn in this aspect so beware…

Reason 3: The plot gives me a mix of Grey’s Anatomy with the historical elements such as lack of anesthesia and newer surgical advances for the time period. With that in mind, there is a lot of blood shown so if you feel sick at the sight of it, I suggest the fast forward button for sure.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a season 2 confirmed yet, but do give it a chance. If you always wonder what happens at the end of classics, then this may be for you!