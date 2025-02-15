2025 Grammys Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

The 67th annual Grammys were held on Sunday, February 2nd. Below are the nominations as well as my opinion on each category.

Category 1: Record of the Year

RECORD ARTIST Now and Then The Beatles Texas Hold ‘Em Beyonce Espresso Sabrina Carpenter 360 Charli xcx BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Not Like Us Kendrick Lamar Good Luck, Babe! Chappell Roan Fortnight Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) 2025



Because it is the record of the year award, I thought it should go to either “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” or “Not Like Us”. Record of the Year refers to the production of the music more than anything. I was genuinely surprised that Kendrick Lamar managed to out pull a win to this, but he definitely deserved it.

Category 2: Album of the Year

ALBUM ARTIST New Blue Sun André 3000 COWBOY CARTER Beyoncé Short n’ Sweet Sabrina Carpenter BRAT Charli xcx Djesse Vol. 4 Jacob Collier HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Billie Eilish The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT Taylor Swift 2025

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Short n’ Sweet, and THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT were THE albums of 2024. These albums made Billie, Sabrina, and Taylor skyrocket in Spotify. Both Billie and Taylor reached well over 100 million monthly listeners, with Billie and Taylor claiming the #1 artist spot. No other album by any of the artists listed reached that many people. I was honestly shocked to see COWBOY CARTER take the win. Statistics wise, Billie or Taylor should have won this category. It is such a shame that they both walked away with no Grammy wins when their albums deserved one.

Category 3: Song of the Year

SONG ARTIST A Bar Song (Tipsy) Shaboozey BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Die With a Smile Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Fortnight Taylor Swift (ft. Post Malone) Good Luck, Babe! Chappell Roan Not Like Us Kendrick Lamar Please Please Please Sabrina Carpenter TEXAS HOLD ‘EM Beyoncé 2025

It is such a pity that “Espresso” was nominated for Record instead of Song of the Year. For this category, “Die With a Smile” or “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” would be the ideal win. They gained rapid popularity. “Die With a Smile” carried Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s fame once again, as well as Billie’s with “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”. I was so surprised that Kendrick Lamar won both Record and Song of the Year, and to be honest I think he only deserved Record. Song of the Year really should have gone to “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”.

Category 4: Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

I love Benson Boone’s vocals. He and Sabrina Carpenter should not be nominated for this category, though. They (especially Sabrina) have been around for a few years already. 2024 was their huge breakthrough year, but I would not consider them to be new artists. Chappell Roan deserved this award, and it was definitely easy to predict her victory.

Category 5: Producer of the Year

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro



My favorite singer of all time is Conan Gray, and I also absolutely adore Olivia Rodrigo. Dan Nigro is their producer, and that fact alone is enough for me to want him to win. I am so happy he won this Grammy. He truly deserved it.

Category 7: Best Pop Solo Performance

SONG ARTIST BODYGUARD Beyoncé Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Apple Charli xcx BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Ellish Good Luck, Babe! Chappell Roan 2025



Sabrina deserved this. She knows how to put on a good show. I definitely predicted and wanted this win.

Category 8: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

SONG ARTISTS us. Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift LEVII’S JEANS Beyoncé featuring Post Malone Guess Charli xcx & Billie Eilish the boy is mine Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica Die With A Smile Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 2025

Personally, “us.” was the best song in this category. Unfortunately, it did not receive as many streams as I would have liked it to have. Because of that, “Die With A Smile” should and did take the victory. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars were the most unexpected yet iconic duo. Had anyone else won this Grammy, I do not know what I would have done.

Category 9: Best Pop Vocal Album

ALBUM ARTIST Short n’ Sweet Sabrina Carpenter HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Billie Eilish eternal sunshine Ariana Grande The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT Taylor Swift 2025



This is such a competitive category. Every single woman on this album did such a great job. As much as I loved HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, I do not think Billie excelled as much vocally as she did in her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever (even though I liked HIT ME HARD AND SOFT much more). I did not see much of an improvement in Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet compared to her previous albums. As for Chappell Roan, I found her vocal range to be pretty standard through her songs. I think Ariana’s vocals were stupendous in eternal sunshine, but I was not the biggest fan of the album itself. I would say Taylor deserved this category with THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Taylor always does such a great job in her albums, and her vocal diversity is seen all throughout the album as well as in THE ANTHOLOGY. Seeing Sabrina win her first Grammy, however, does not go unnoticed.

There is always controversy regarding the Grammys, and this year was no different. I am so surprised to see that the people who I believe deserved the most Grammys in 2024, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, walked away empty- handed.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori showed up to the Grammys, and because of Bianca’s see-through outfit, they were escorted out. I absolutely loved Taylor Swift’s dress. The “T” on her upper thigh is described in her “Guilty As Sin” song. Light blue is truly Sabrina Carpenter’s color. Olivia Rodrigo’s black dress was timeless and classy. I also loved Cardi B’s dress, which suited her very well. Jaden Smith showed up with a castle on his head, which I found to be a bold decision, but not necessarily bad. Troye Sivan’s outfit made his eyes stand out so well. Bruno Mars wore a classic black suit, which may be my favorite look of his ever.



The performances were some of the best I had seen in a while. My favorite performances were Benson Boone’s and Sabrina Carpenter’s. Before the Grammys, I did not know Shakira would perform. She knows how to keep the audience engaged, and there is no one more deserving of the Best Latin Pop Album Grammy than her.

My personal favorite album of 2024 was Found Heaven by Conan Gray. Conan does not submit his work for the Grammys. I love that he does not need an award to feel good about his work. Nomination or not, Found Heaven will always remain as my favorite album of the year.



Despite several disagreements, I would say the Grammys 2025 went relatively well. I am looking forward to the 2026 Grammys already!