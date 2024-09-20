Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
red curtains on a stage
red curtains on a stage
Photo by Gwen O from Unsplash
Culture > Entertainment

2024 VMAs Shatter Records, Promote New Music Through Stellar Performances

Lauren McNulty
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were record-breaking – literally.

Taylor Swift took home seven awards at the ceremony, including big wins on Artist of the Year, Best Pop, and Video of the Year for Fortnight, featuring Post Malone. Swift is now the most-awarded solo artist in VMA history, with 30 VMAs. 

Despite making history, she made sure to pay tribute to 9/11 victims and their families by reminding the audience of the time and place during which the ceremony was held; Sept. 11 in New York. 

Pop artist and singer ofHOT TO GO!” and “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan, also had a breakout moment, taking home her first VMA. Being named Best New Artist was not the only eventful part of her night. On the red carpet, she had a heated exchange with a photographer, clapping back at them for making a comment as she posed for photos. 

However, the attention of the night was focused primarily on the stage, as Sabrina Carpenter performed her new hit “Taste”, Karol G sang “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”, and GloRilla performed “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF”.

Other performances featured that night included Eminem, Katy Perry, LISA, Camila Cabello, and many more. 

VMA outfits also drew the audience’s eyes. From Megan Thee Stallion’s elegant sheer black gown to Lil Nas X’s giant biker helmet and pink and white outfit, celebrities walked the carpet in style, displaying their unique fashion choices.

The 2024 VMAs delivered an unforgettable night with standout performances, bold fashion statements, and historic wins. In addition to highlighting well-known stars, the ceremony also shined a spotlight on new and upcoming artists, promoting a future filled with music and media.

Lauren McNulty is a freshman journalism major from Katy, TX. She loves writing, especially about fun and entertaining topics. As Managing Editor of her high school yearbook and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, she has experience covering topics such as sports, music, student life, and writing various profiles. She currently writes for the Aggieland Yearbook in addition to Her Campus. She is very excited to be writing for Her Campus because it gives her the opportunity to write about topics relevant and relatable to Gen-Z college students. Besides writing, she loves reading, spending time with friends, and endlessly scrolling on social media. She also loves listening to music and attending concerts – a few of her favorite artists include Taylor Swift, Melanie Martinez, and Noah Kahan. Still, her overall music taste is very broad. She looks forward to working with Her Campus to expand her writing abilities and allow her to share her work with an audience of like-minded people.