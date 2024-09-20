2024 VMAs Shatter Records, Promote New Music Through Stellar Performances

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were record-breaking – literally.

Taylor Swift took home seven awards at the ceremony, including big wins on Artist of the Year, Best Pop, and Video of the Year for Fortnight, featuring Post Malone. Swift is now the most-awarded solo artist in VMA history, with 30 VMAs.

Despite making history, she made sure to pay tribute to 9/11 victims and their families by reminding the audience of the time and place during which the ceremony was held; Sept. 11 in New York.

Pop artist and singer of “HOT TO GO!” and “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan, also had a breakout moment, taking home her first VMA. Being named Best New Artist was not the only eventful part of her night. On the red carpet, she had a heated exchange with a photographer, clapping back at them for making a comment as she posed for photos.

However, the attention of the night was focused primarily on the stage, as Sabrina Carpenter performed her new hit “Taste”, Karol G sang “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”, and GloRilla performed “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF”.

Other performances featured that night included Eminem, Katy Perry, LISA, Camila Cabello, and many more.

VMA outfits also drew the audience’s eyes. From Megan Thee Stallion’s elegant sheer black gown to Lil Nas X’s giant biker helmet and pink and white outfit, celebrities walked the carpet in style, displaying their unique fashion choices.

The 2024 VMAs delivered an unforgettable night with standout performances, bold fashion statements, and historic wins. In addition to highlighting well-known stars, the ceremony also shined a spotlight on new and upcoming artists, promoting a future filled with music and media.