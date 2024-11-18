The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The day is almost here for the world to be introduced to the famous witches of Oz. On November 22nd, the Wicked movie comes out for every fanatic of The Wizard of Oz to see. So before you hit the theater, here are some things you should know about the film.

It is a musical

Even though it seems like common knowledge, not many people know that it is a film adaptation of the legendary 2003 musical. From the stage to the screen, Elphaba and Glinda get to come to life in front of an even bigger audience than before. So when watching, be prepared for them to break out into song and dance.

It takes place both before and during The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The entire film serves to give the audience a backstory on Elphaba before she became the Wicked Witch of the West. So during the events of the film, the timeline may become a little confusing as we will see events from the classic Wizard of Oz (1939).

It originates from a book

Before the musical, there was a book titled Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. The book does the same as the musical, it tells the tale of how the Wicked Witch of the West came to be. But the musical cannot contain every detail as the book does, so the finer details will be in the original novel. However, fair warning, the book contains pretty graphic material – so if you want to read the source material of the film, be prepared for a clear difference in the material.

There are two parts

It hasn’t been mentioned too often in its promotion, but Wicked will be in two parts. As stated before, it is an adaptation of the musical, so the film will be split into the acts of the stage production. So when you go to the theater, be prepared to be left on some cliffhangers until November of 2025.

Everything mentioned is just some things to keep in mind when you watch the film. But these shouldn’t distract you from the amazing journey this film will take you through. On November 22nd, sit back and relax as they transport you into the astonishing land of Oz.