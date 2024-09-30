While You Work or Walk: Best Podcasts to Have on in the Background

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s fast-paced world, we’re always busy or on the move. Whether you’re out for a walk, working, or tackling homework, having something to listen to can improve even the most boring of activities without becoming a distraction. This is a list of podcasts available on both Spotify and Apple Music that I have been loving lately that can help you stay informed and entertained while you’re at your desk or on the go.

News:

Morning Announcements

This podcast, which is published every weekday, breaks down the headlines, providing you with a summary of the day’s news in 10 minutes or less. It’s a great way to stay informed when you don’t have a lot of time.

Up First from NPR

This podcast tells the three biggest news stories of the day and provides an analysis of the stories from NPR News. An episode is published every day including weekends and it is about 15 minutes per episode.

Morning Brew Daily

Morning Brew Daily is a talk show published every weekday that covers news mainly related to business and the economy. Episodes last around 30 minutes and tell the news stories in an easy-to-digest and witty manner.

Comedy:

The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

The Broski Report is a weekly published podcast where Brittany talks about her life, hobbies, and current obsessions. This hilarious podcast is typically around one hour per episode and is guaranteed to keep you entertained.

The Basement Yard

This weekly published podcast recently went viral on social media for its hilarious commentary. Joe Santagato and Frank Alverez talk and laugh about their own lives and interesting current topics. Each episode lasts around an hour.

The Comment Section with Drew Afualo

The Comment Section is a weekly published podcast where Drew and a celebrity guest give advice, play games, and talk about the crazy things they’ve seen in their TikTok comment section. With interesting topics, this hour-long podcast is sure to keep you engaged.

Culture and Self-Help:

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

In this weekly published podcast, Emma covers a lot of topics such as personal stories, opinions, good and bad habits, and advice. With a new topic every week it’s easy to find something relevant to you.

The Psychology of Your 20s

The Psychology of your 20s is published every three days and deep dives into a variety of topics including mental health, the workplace, friendships, and success. As college students already in or getting ready to enter our 20s, this podcast provides relevant information that can help you learn more about yourself and your brain.

The Flow State Podcast

This podcast by Monica Grohne and Norah Candito talks about finding balance in your everyday life. They discuss topics such as women’s mental and physical health and fitness. As young women this podcast provides important insights and information.