I love watching shows and movies in my free time, so I’m going to give you a list of what you should watch if you have nothing to watch.

Shows:

Sex and the City – It was just added to Netflix, and the episodes are roughly 25 minutes long; also, if you really liked the movies on Netflix, you’ll definitely like the show.

Bridgerton – If you haven’t watched this yet, what are you doing? The third season is coming out in May, and both the books and show are excellent.

Young Royals – I don’t know what it is about this show, but it’s so good. The third season just dropped, and there are only 6 episodes a season, so it’s easy to watch.

My Life With The Walter Boys – If you love The Summer I Turned Pretty and want to watch something similar while waiting for the next season to drop, try this show because it’s literally the same but on a farm instead.

Suits – This show is so good. It made me want to become a lawyer but I know I am nowhere near the level of Mike Ross and Harvey Specter- the only issue is Netflix doesn’t have the 9th season, but Peacock does.

You – If you really enjoyed Gossip Girl, specifically Penn Badgley’s Dan Humphrey, go watch You because he’s in it, and the acting is really good.

The Crown – If you’re interested in the British monarchy, you should go watch the show because it really takes a deep dive into how the system works.

The Gentleman – This show is number eight on Netflix’s TV Shows Today, and it has Theo James, so why wouldn’t you watch it?

NCIS – Now if you really want to binge a show, watch NCIS because it’s 15 seasons with around 23 episodes, so it’s long, and if you like crime shows it’s comparable with Criminal Minds, which is the best crime show in my opinion.

The Haunting of Hill House & The Haunting of Bly Manor – these two shows kind of go together because they’re made by the same creator and have the same actors and actresses in them. They’re both really good scary shows if you’re into horror.

One Day – I don’t know what it was about this show; it wasn’t even that good, but I couldn’t stop watching it, and the ending was so sad, so go watch it; it’s a Netflix Limited series with 14 episodes that aren’t that long so you can finish it in one day.

