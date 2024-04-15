The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
I love watching shows and movies in my free time, so I’m going to give you a list of what you should watch if you have nothing to watch.
Shows:
- Sex and the City – It was just added to Netflix, and the episodes are roughly 25 minutes long; also, if you really liked the movies on Netflix, you’ll definitely like the show.
- Bridgerton – If you haven’t watched this yet, what are you doing? The third season is coming out in May, and both the books and show are excellent.
- Young Royals – I don’t know what it is about this show, but it’s so good. The third season just dropped, and there are only 6 episodes a season, so it’s easy to watch.
- My Life With The Walter Boys – If you love The Summer I Turned Pretty and want to watch something similar while waiting for the next season to drop, try this show because it’s literally the same but on a farm instead.
- Suits – This show is so good. It made me want to become a lawyer but I know I am nowhere near the level of Mike Ross and Harvey Specter- the only issue is Netflix doesn’t have the 9th season, but Peacock does.
- You – If you really enjoyed Gossip Girl, specifically Penn Badgley’s Dan Humphrey, go watch You because he’s in it, and the acting is really good.
- The Crown – If you’re interested in the British monarchy, you should go watch the show because it really takes a deep dive into how the system works.
- The Gentleman – This show is number eight on Netflix’s TV Shows Today, and it has Theo James, so why wouldn’t you watch it?
- NCIS – Now if you really want to binge a show, watch NCIS because it’s 15 seasons with around 23 episodes, so it’s long, and if you like crime shows it’s comparable with Criminal Minds, which is the best crime show in my opinion.
- The Haunting of Hill House & The Haunting of Bly Manor – these two shows kind of go together because they’re made by the same creator and have the same actors and actresses in them. They’re both really good scary shows if you’re into horror.
- One Day – I don’t know what it was about this show; it wasn’t even that good, but I couldn’t stop watching it, and the ending was so sad, so go watch it; it’s a Netflix Limited series with 14 episodes that aren’t that long so you can finish it in one day.
Movies:
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance – I love Channing Tatum, so I love the magic Mike movies and Netflix has the latest installment until May 1st, so go watch it.
- The After Series – These are my favorite movies and they’re based off of a book series, there’s five movies and they’re all good, also the character Hardin is based off of Harry Styles.
- The Hunger Games Series – Now Netflix doesn’t have the latest movie that’s interrelated with The Hunger Games but it does have the original four and everyone was obsessed with the movies growing up so you can do a little rewatch and then watch the new movie on Amazon Prime Video, if you want.
- Damsel – This movie is so good, very action packed, and it has Millie Bobby Brown and it’s newer so go watch it.
- The Great Gatsby – This is by far one of my favorite movies, even though I didn’t like the book that much, but I just love Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire and this is a classic that needs to be watched at least once.
- Soul Surfer – It’s based on Bethany Hamilton, who was attacked by a shark while surfing, and this just has great acting and was a great movie about her overcoming losing her arm and continuing to do what she loves.
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre – If you’re into horror, I recommend Netflix’s version of Texas Chainsaw Massacre that came out in 2022 because it’s actually better than other remakes.
- Glass & Split – Watch Split first because Glass is the sequel. They’re by M. Night Shyamalan and both on Netflix, Glass was just added; James McAvoy is a wonderful actor and he plays Kevin, who is suffering from multiple personality disorder, really well, and these are great psychological thrillers.
- Bodies Bodies Bodies – If you are on TikTok, like everyone else you’ve seen this movie everywhere. It was just added to Netflix so go watch it while they have it.
- Sixteen Candles – This really is a classic romcom that everyone needs to see, featuring Molly Ringwald, the queen of romcom in the 80s, and it is leaving Netflix on April 30th so the perfect time to watch it is now.
- Elvis—Another great movie is leaving Netflix on April 30th, but I saw this in theaters, and it was so good. It is a bit longer than your typical movie, but it is totally worth it.