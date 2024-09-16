What You Need to Know Before Your First Day of an Internship

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this day and age, internships are a huge part of gaining a job following graduation. As a journalism student, they are integral to getting your foot in the door.

Unless you’re super lucky, an internship doesn’t just fall from the sky; there is the process of looking for an internship, applying, interviewing, and actually getting the position. While the process is draining, it is gratifying to get the position. All of your hard work and determination has led to this point, be proud of yourself!

Twas the night before your internship… What do you do?

The night before you start your internship, you have to get yourself in the, what I’d like to call, the “Night Before a Field Trip” mindset.

Lay out your clothes

Get any addresses on your phone

Pack your bag Bring anything that will help you out (even if that means a good luck charm!)

Get a good night’s sleep!

The day of the internship the only thing you need to get ready is your mind and attitude! Remember that…

You are capable

You are smart

You are there to learn! Mistakes are okay!

Ask questions!

Give yourself grace, this is the first time you’ve done this

Slowly creeping into adulthood is scary! An internship is a baby version of a job you may have post-grad, so make the most of it and absorb as much as you can.