As fall approaches and the weather gets perfect, boo baskets are coming back. Like any kind of gift basket, it is perfectly curated for your special person but this time with an autumnal twist. If you want to give someone a boo basket this fall season and aren’t sure what to include, here are some ideas:

Blankets

A blanket is always a good way to go during the perfect cozy season. People usually could use a good blanket, whether you opt for something with a more decorative pattern or simplistic.

Candles

Nothing encompasses fall more than a fall-scented candle. Always choose scents that the person you’re making the basket for always has. If they like something sweet, opt for pumpkin or vanilla. If they love something more

Slippers

It doesn’t get much cozier than having a pair of super cute slippers. You can get some that have either ghosts or skulls on them for the perfect Halloween theme. Or for less of a spooky vibe, opt for slippers with pumpkins or leaves as the pattern.

Candy/Snacks

A boo-basket would not be complete without the ultimate sweet treat. Find some Halloween-themed candy to fit the entire aesthetic like pumpkin-shaped Reese’s. If the person isn’t a big sweets person, get savory snacks you know they enjoy.

Drinkware

Mugs and water bottles are always a go-to for any gift. Of course, mugs generally fit the vibe for a boo-basket, but anyone can appreciate a good water bottle like an Owala or Stanley.

Go ahead and use this list to curate the perfect boo-basket. Have fun and make it the best gift to receive this fall season.