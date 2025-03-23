Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
taylor swift at the 2025 grammy awards
taylor swift at the 2025 grammy awards
Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Culture > Entertainment

The Top 10 Most Influential Female Musicians of 2025

Jaide Edwards
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

March marks Women’s History Month, a time to honor trailblazers, innovators, and cultural icons who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations. In the world of music, female artists have consistently defied expectations, using their voices not only to entertain but to inspire change. Today, these women are shaping the industry in bold and powerful ways by pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be an artist. From global superstars to groundbreaking newcomers, here are the ten most influential female musicians of 2025.

1. Beyoncé

AD 4nXdA5CjcOcohDan6lBI JO Su9fI9yO1mEKKruF4eqNbaZqbD8Twaik 7sImbv1KJ6wEmcT JEO1kL3jYuvBvb2uUy Hz0xt6IBSQA9OGvMTyp7Kq4yvwy J5Y7JAwo GQBLlXkzA?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

Beyoncé continues to reign as a global icon, captivating audiences with her innovative approach to music and visual storytelling. Following her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, Queen Bey remains at the forefront of the industry with new projects that blend R&B, Afrobeats, and House music. Her latest visual album has been praised for its artistic depth, and her philanthropic efforts that continue to uplift marginalized communities. She embodies what Women’s History Month is about—strength, resilience, and empowerment.

Watch Beyoncé’s latest performance here.

2. Taylor Swift

AD 4nXfY2Kwvq6wTAUlOipn8QuCdqQW8JRUJW IPp0Odt6ZkaWT9vPLXsv28Ybq2lKTACRlyJkt2hNDJi3D J1nunh03pMo3mnhbEdemlplth Z5Hs5F2M7HjjWu4sUY bgZCLqfez2e?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

With a net worth surpassing $1.2 billion, Taylor Swift remains a dominant force in pop and country music. Her ability to connect with fans through deeply personal lyrics and strategic business motives, has kept her influence strong coming into 2025. Swift’s recent documentary has given fans an intimate look into her creative process, further solidifying her legacy. She is a testament to the power of ownership, independence, and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Watch Taylor Swift’s latest music video.

View Taylor Swift’s exclusive interview.

3. SZA

AD 4nXfVoIOVDhWL4QMsBgB gDwiNK5o09P8swn14mFXyosxZ3ehmLhu6GaDucUnXLQHqze 9sL3JK1 Tu0 sFQMU75rOuAuIPgXwiWC3C4uDb q8OpTYWo2N1 vKhH1Xs9DiVSvVJ02Gw?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

SZA’s latest hit, Saturn, reached the top ten on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts. Recently, she took home the Best R&B Song award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. To showcase her versatility as an artist, SZA made her acting debut in the Issa Rae-produced film, One of Them Days and performed in the Super Bowl LIX halftime show alongside Kendrick Lamar. Her unfiltered storytelling and vulnerability resonate deeply, especially with young women navigating their own journeys.

Watch SZA’s Super Bowl performance.

Check out behind-the-scenes from her latest film.

4. Tyla

AD 4nXdtPcaciYPtvjeLpNQ7nCmAuwhG4hXpBzFRVBvH0P6uWZf9B9l859IURPPrHemJzQ4w2nnBNDH3OgCYpIYfVZlkeJ56OxRUmVx dSD0jc mVCCnFhCxrSuZ2Zi5czT 098dxrqJag?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

South African sensation Tyla has taken the world by storm with her genre-blending sound that fuses pop, R&B, Afrobeats, and amapiano. Her viral hit Water amassed over 10 billion views on TikTok, solidifying her as a major international star. Tyla’s influence extends beyond music, as she’s also a rising fashion icon, recently collaborating with global brands . She represents the new era of fearless, genre-defying women making waves in the industry.

See Tyla’s latest music video.

View Tyla’s fashion campaign.

5. Amaarae

AD 4nXeRYFf64sUCP2BjBLYP1rmu3B6w cJsSDVCqNGMTlFUZ3ZT2UC0zojxCfWga 4E0Urk5eSYenq1qo8MUyx9rgZbI4GH5VjKhQDRODLel3hv2tLEcwhKbp6RMlA222GZzXcnoCen1Q?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

American-Ghanaian singer Amaarae is set for a breakout year following the success of her 2023 album Fountain Baby. Her eclectic mix of pop, R&B, punk, and Afrobeats has been praised by critics, with Pitchfork naming it one of the best albums of the year. Amaarae’s bold aesthetic and fearless artistry continue to push boundaries, making her a symbol of self-expression and artistic freedom.

Watch Amaarae’s latest interview. 

View Amaarae’s latest song.

6. Nelly Furtado

AD 4nXcF3QEWYRRQ05DF6RBE3FMgeHXNLulZtTlGt7vMCeMwYGAumQznj2IidRel2cKKsIlSlLlL J6HvUmykbrgvjzCmitnlsQ86Gl24X9udHvGd FU l8DXgQvuSLcrS F2XCUqw ?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

Early 2000s icon Nelly Furtado is making her major comeback by headlining Ireland’s All Together Now festival in August 2025. Fans eagerly anticipate her return to the spotlight, as she reintroduces her unique sound to a new generation of listeners. Her recent collaborations with younger artists have sparked nostalgia while keeping her sound fresh, proving that reinvention is key to longevity in music.

Watch Nelly Furtado’s latest single.

See Nelly Furtado’s comeback interview.

7. Billie Eilish

AD 4nXdJ3OCbEzc8Q4LCxtkigIOFzPVwLW375c6LKYcSw 2ggHj7ojSfnFW6En0lWsZuXrPRo6xpaNxUURlKuwLE4YuhH0ITbXITVoJZElKZx66u6uEYtADlgb9pkY8eFiCpDgPIC3Ow?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

Billie Eilish continues to push the boundaries of pop music with her signature ethereal vocals and genre-defying sound. Her recent projects have cemented her place as a leading artist of her generation, influencing both music and fashion. Eilish’s environmental activism also makes her a powerful voice for sustainability in the industry. She exemplifies what it means to be a modern artist—fearless, socially aware, and unapologetically herself.

Watch Billie Eilish’s new music video.

View Billie Eilish’s latest fashion campaign.

8. Ariana Grande

AD 4nXcm 5HjPtLhtmILQ5Jbrw5jwsK5YnwoRjpo1WMTPQWnnPHn3Ojcdx r6YmNPe3MbZiwUff8HTAN7v5B3R2zfq BfWrGkD Jz0BrKgyJEXaES9AFoBTkNIvXLOXsZoWGd3rjwOpeQ?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

Known for her powerhouse vocals and impressive range, Ariana Grande remains a major figure in the music industry. With new releases and high-profile collaborations, she continues to shape the landscape of modern pop music. Her recent work has further showcased her multifaceted talents, proving that women in music can transcend genres and platforms.

Watch Ariana Grande’s latest performance.

Check out Ariana Grande on The Tonight Show.

9. Maisie Peters

AD 4nXeB QFxQLKMHUqvpButmCD4UvvmGo2dPipjpxYkLskTDJlVgn 6ANkYIqn hQnWcDme3hLz11UgdkOPqwPGvSlOe9BJQxSV EqQGVNhgnJmXM5JDP5wFdAvaEX0j0Tpyx4Q9RA4vA?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters is poised for a massive year with the anticipated release of her new album MP3. Her relatable lyrics and infectious melodies have earned her a rapidly growing fan base. Peters’ storytelling abilities have positioned her to be one of the most exciting young voices in music today, showing that vulnerability and authenticity are still at the heart of great songwriting.

Watch Maisie Peters’ album teaser.

10. Holly Humberstone

AD 4nXf Hp8eCghNAMDSA8U OiTNi huVf04AlXBdN Q0 jeM0Zy6Into1aBOt7xOVEtWNET6NBM4hrCUECf8mptgLpDkSLrwlFXxF2X2MhMScmKdoUmBf43HNvuQoCLRX8X 5xmGMMckQ?key=wk E6YVubZ3rA5 HS zfYM9R

With her upcoming album HH2, Holly Humberstone is set to have a breakthrough year. Her emotive songwriting and distinct sound have made her one of the most exciting rising stars in music. Humberstone’s recent festival performances have received critical acclaim, cementing her status as an artist to watch. She embodies the spirit of Women’s History Month—emerging, evolving, and embracing her unique voice in a competitive industry.

Watch Holly Humberstone’s live festival set.

See Holly Humberstone’s latest interview.

These ten women represent the diverse and evolving landscape of the music industry in 2025. From global superstars to emerging talents, each artist brings a unique voice and perspective that continues to shape the sound of today’s music. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, their influence and achievements serve as a powerful reminder that women in music are not just creating art—they are making history, inspiring generations, and changing the world one note at a time.

Jaide Edwards is a driven and multifaceted individual making her mark in journalism, public relations, and the creative world. As a writer for Her Campus at The University of Tampa, she shares her experiences while championing women’s empowerment, entertainment, and uplifting others. Alongside her academic journey, where she is pursuing a B.A. in Journalism and Public Relations, Jaide is actively building her career through internships, networking, and business ventures. In addition to her writing, Jaide has embraced modeling, recently connecting with photographers and making her debut at New York Fashion Week. Her creativity extends to digital graphic design, and she’s currently on her second internship at FYB Records in Atlanta, owned by R&B artist Jacquees. With her beauty, intellect, and ambition, Jaide exemplifies a perfect blend of brains and creativity, serving as an inspiration to those around her.