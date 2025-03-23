The Top 10 Most Influential Female Musicians of 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March marks Women’s History Month, a time to honor trailblazers, innovators, and cultural icons who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations. In the world of music, female artists have consistently defied expectations, using their voices not only to entertain but to inspire change. Today, these women are shaping the industry in bold and powerful ways by pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be an artist. From global superstars to groundbreaking newcomers, here are the ten most influential female musicians of 2025.

1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé continues to reign as a global icon, captivating audiences with her innovative approach to music and visual storytelling. Following her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, Queen Bey remains at the forefront of the industry with new projects that blend R&B, Afrobeats, and House music. Her latest visual album has been praised for its artistic depth, and her philanthropic efforts that continue to uplift marginalized communities. She embodies what Women’s History Month is about—strength, resilience, and empowerment.

2. Taylor Swift

With a net worth surpassing $1.2 billion, Taylor Swift remains a dominant force in pop and country music. Her ability to connect with fans through deeply personal lyrics and strategic business motives, has kept her influence strong coming into 2025. Swift’s recent documentary has given fans an intimate look into her creative process, further solidifying her legacy. She is a testament to the power of ownership, independence, and unwavering dedication to her craft.

3. SZA

SZA’s latest hit, Saturn, reached the top ten on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts. Recently, she took home the Best R&B Song award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. To showcase her versatility as an artist, SZA made her acting debut in the Issa Rae-produced film, One of Them Days and performed in the Super Bowl LIX halftime show alongside Kendrick Lamar. Her unfiltered storytelling and vulnerability resonate deeply, especially with young women navigating their own journeys.

4. Tyla

South African sensation Tyla has taken the world by storm with her genre-blending sound that fuses pop, R&B, Afrobeats, and amapiano. Her viral hit Water amassed over 10 billion views on TikTok, solidifying her as a major international star. Tyla’s influence extends beyond music, as she’s also a rising fashion icon, recently collaborating with global brands . She represents the new era of fearless, genre-defying women making waves in the industry.

5. Amaarae

American-Ghanaian singer Amaarae is set for a breakout year following the success of her 2023 album Fountain Baby. Her eclectic mix of pop, R&B, punk, and Afrobeats has been praised by critics, with Pitchfork naming it one of the best albums of the year. Amaarae’s bold aesthetic and fearless artistry continue to push boundaries, making her a symbol of self-expression and artistic freedom.

6. Nelly Furtado

Early 2000s icon Nelly Furtado is making her major comeback by headlining Ireland’s All Together Now festival in August 2025. Fans eagerly anticipate her return to the spotlight, as she reintroduces her unique sound to a new generation of listeners. Her recent collaborations with younger artists have sparked nostalgia while keeping her sound fresh, proving that reinvention is key to longevity in music.

7. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish continues to push the boundaries of pop music with her signature ethereal vocals and genre-defying sound. Her recent projects have cemented her place as a leading artist of her generation, influencing both music and fashion. Eilish’s environmental activism also makes her a powerful voice for sustainability in the industry. She exemplifies what it means to be a modern artist—fearless, socially aware, and unapologetically herself.

8. Ariana Grande

Known for her powerhouse vocals and impressive range, Ariana Grande remains a major figure in the music industry. With new releases and high-profile collaborations, she continues to shape the landscape of modern pop music. Her recent work has further showcased her multifaceted talents, proving that women in music can transcend genres and platforms.

9. Maisie Peters

British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters is poised for a massive year with the anticipated release of her new album MP3. Her relatable lyrics and infectious melodies have earned her a rapidly growing fan base. Peters’ storytelling abilities have positioned her to be one of the most exciting young voices in music today, showing that vulnerability and authenticity are still at the heart of great songwriting.

10. Holly Humberstone

With her upcoming album HH2, Holly Humberstone is set to have a breakthrough year. Her emotive songwriting and distinct sound have made her one of the most exciting rising stars in music. Humberstone’s recent festival performances have received critical acclaim, cementing her status as an artist to watch. She embodies the spirit of Women’s History Month—emerging, evolving, and embracing her unique voice in a competitive industry.

These ten women represent the diverse and evolving landscape of the music industry in 2025. From global superstars to emerging talents, each artist brings a unique voice and perspective that continues to shape the sound of today’s music. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, their influence and achievements serve as a powerful reminder that women in music are not just creating art—they are making history, inspiring generations, and changing the world one note at a time.