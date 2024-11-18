The Best Coffee Shops Near UTampa for Productive Study Sessions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

The most important part of college is studying and getting work done, but sometimes finding the motivation to tackle assignments can be tough. A helpful way to stay motivated is by changing your scenery and discovering new places to get work done. Studying only on campus can get repetitive, so it’s important to explore nearby spots where you can study solo or with friends while enjoying a change of pace. Here are some of the best study spots within walking distance of the University of Tampa, where you can focus on your work and grab a sweet treat!

Willa’s Provisions

310 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Willa’s Provisions is a perfect coffee shop, just a 15-minute walk from campus. They offer a wide selection of coffee and pastries, perfect for fueling your study session. With both indoor and outdoor seating, Willa’s has a relaxed vibe that makes it an ideal spot to get work done. Plus, their festive holiday decorations create the perfect cozy atmosphere for studying!

Lady and the mug

510 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Just across the street from campus, Lady and the Mug is the perfect cozy spot to settle in and get some work done. They serve a variety of coffee, drinks, and treats in a super inviting atmosphere, complete with comfy seating and cute decor that’s perfect for studying (or taking cute pictures). Its convenient location to campus makes it easy to go with friends for a quick treat and find the motivation you need to study and get schoolwork done.

Medina River coffee roasters

1000 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33606

Medina River Coffee Roasters is less than a 5-minute walk from campus, making it the idealspot to enjoy a meal or coffee by yourself or with friends. Their menu includes savory options like açaí bowls, toast, and waffles, along with a variety of coffee choices. The atmosphere is welcoming and relaxed, ideal for both studying and socializing. With great music, a convenient location, and delicious food options, it’s the perfect spot for college students.

Little tina

507 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602

Right in the heart of downtown Tampa, Little Tina, only a 10-minute walk from campus, is a perfect coffee shop for students seeking a quiet spot to study. With a peaceful atmosphere, it’s the ideal place to put on your headphones and focus on your schoolwork. Their menu offers a variety of coffee and foods, making it easy to stay energized and productive in a cozy space.

flatbread & butter

101 W Tyler St, Tampa, FL 33602

Flatbread & Butter, a popular coffee spot from St. Petersburg, recently opened a new location in downtown Tampa. Just a 10-minute walk from campus and conveniently close to some of UTampa’s off-campus housing, this hidden gem offers a cozy vibe to get work done. With a menu featuring breakfast and lunch options, it’s the perfect place to try with friends or settle in for a productive study session!