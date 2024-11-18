Reviewing New Starbucks Holiday Items!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starbucks never fails to disappoint near the holidays. Whether it’s fall or winter, new items seem to pop up every season to keep things interesting. So, here are the three new holiday items that Starbucks added to their “New to the Nice List” on the Starbucks app.

Pecan Crunch Oat Milk Latte

This new addition is the perfect coffee choice for the holidays! It contains pecan flavored syrup, non-dairy vanilla sweet cream cold foam, and is topped with pecan crunch topping. This drink comes both iced and hot which makes it perfect for everyone! Personally, I think that the iced version brings out the flavors more, but both still deliver the perfect mix of coffee and pecan flavors.

Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher

This is one of the three refreshers available which is an interesting switch up. I love the twist that Starbucks put on their refreshers by incorporating classic holiday flavors. This drink is refreshing and puts you in the mood for the holiday season. This comes with lemonade, or you can opt for the non-lemonade version, which is listed separately in the app. In my opinion, the lemonade compliments the other flavors very well but if you are looking for a less sweet alternative then opting out of the lemonade is the perfect way to go!

Cran-Merry Drink

Similar to a pink drink, this is another new addition that puts a new twist on a Starbucks classic. This is another dairy free option that contains coconut milk, with the taste of cranberry, sweet orange, and warm shaken spice. Out of the three this is my favorite drink. In my opinion, it is similar to the refresher less sweet making it perfect for satisfying my sweet tooth without being overbearing.