My Top Five Favorite Songs on Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N Sweet Album

As we all know, 2024 has been a total revamping of the artist Sabrina Carpenter. Following her massive pop hit “Espresso” she has released her sixth album, Short N’ Sweet which has been widely successful. The album consists of twelve songs and in my opinion, none of them are skips. Here are my top five favorite songs from the album.

“Taste”

This is arguably the most successful song from Carpenter’s album apart from “Espresso”. This song is supposedly targeted towards fellow pop singer Camilla Cabello rekindling her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes shortly after Carpenter’s brief relationship with him. The drama surrounding “Taste” does not disappoint, especially since “Taste” is a song that seems to be a response to Cabello’s song “June Gloom” which fans speculate is about Carpenter and Mendes’ relationship. Needless to say, the drama between the three of them makes for some great music.

“Please Please Please”

This was Carpenter’s second single she released after her “Espresso” and it did not disappoint. This song is a fun change of pace from her other upbeat pop songs. The lyrics give us an insight into Carpenter’s relationship with her boyfriend Barry Keoghan along with a music video with both of them.

“Good Graces”

Personally, I see this song as a female anthem for empowerment. Carpenter expresses how she has standards and if they are not met then she is more than fine to move on. I think this song is a great contrast to the usual love songs about women feeling too insecure to leave their partner for someone else.

“Sharpest Tool”

Out of every song on the album, I think that this has the best lyricism. The soft guitar and vocals take the listener on a story of a relationship that many can relate to. For me, this is a soothing song that I can listen to on repeat.

“Bed Chem”