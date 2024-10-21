Luis Suarez Exposes Uruguay’s Head Coach, Effecting the Team Greatly 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

On October 3rd, 2024, Luis Suarez, an idol and symbol of the Uruguay people, held a press conference and said some strong words about ex-coach Marcelo Bielsa. Suarez exposed his true feelings about how the Copa America went and how the team and staff dynamic has changed for the worse.

“In the Copa America, there were some situations that hurt me and I didn’t tell anyone for a good team harmony,” said Suarez.

Later Suarez described how he felt Uruguayan coach, Marcelo Bielsa, disrespected certain players. Agustin Canobbio, a 26-year-old Uruguayan player, was tricked into believing he was a starter but was just used as a sparring partner for the starting players. This completely shattered Canobbio, considering it is every Uruguayan soccer player’s dream to play for their country.

There was another instance where Bielsa personally spoke to Canobbio and told him that he was going to start. However, Bielsa told most of the team that. Canobbio, who was excited to play, noticed how Bielsa did not even consider him, even when Uruguay was struggling against Canada. So Canobbio, who just had enough, begins to get up, kick and throw things while screaming, “It is always the same, he always has it out for me”.

It is evident there was something wrong with the Uruguayan team who always seemed to be united. From one day to the next the team was slowly deteriorating from the inside, completely ruining the bond they had with each other. Bielsa does not allow the old traditions of the staff going into the team’s complex and eating with them anymore. The workers are not even allowed to go through and say hi to them. This completely shattered Suarez, considering that when the players were not training, they would spend time with the staff and eat together like a big family.

There were also other circumstances where Suarez stated how Bielsa did not want the players to say hi to the fans who have followed them throughout the entire Copa America. That is when Suarez also had to put his foot down and state that they will be greeting the fans whether he likes it or not.

Lastly, Suarez ends the press conference by asking the Uruguayan people to have empathy for the players if the team is not playing at the level they used to.

“At some future date, I ask the people not to get angry at the players if they are not playing well,” said Suarez. “Bielsa has separated the entire group even with the way he trains the team.”

The Uruguayan people are split 50/50 regarding who they want to believe and support. Many people trust that what Suarez did was correct and want Belisa to resign. While some people assume that these strict rules are necessary to create a powerful team, others have a difficult time choosing a side since they believe that what Suarez said was true, however unnecessary.

Now, after 5 games with 0 goals in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, many questions are circulating about the team’s future. When asked if they are united the team says they are – yet on the pitch, it does not look like it. Uruguay was a top contender and beat teams with ease a few months ago, but now Peru, a team that is last in the CONMEBOL standing, beat Uruguay 1-0. What happened to the Uruguay many people loved? Will Marcelo Bielsa resign? Will Uruguay be able to recover and be the team people know they can be? Was Luis Suarez in the wrong for bringing down his ex-coach?

No one knows the future of this team but the team itself, so only time will tell if things will get better. The one certain thing is that if Uruguay continues to lose, something will have to be done concerning Marcelo Bielsa.