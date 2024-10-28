Kim Kardashian’s Advocacy: A Surprising Turn in the Menendez Brothers’ Case

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I find myself increasingly fascinated by how public figures use their platforms for activism. We live in a time when celebrities can influence millions with just a tweet or an Instagram post. But it’s not just about trendy causes or endorsing products anymore some are using their voices for more meaningful, long-lasting change. One of the most surprising celebrity advocates in recent years is Kim Kardashian, and her involvement in the Menendez brothers’ case is a compelling example of how stars can contribute to critical social issues.

Kim Kardashian is, of course, best known for her role in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as her successful ventures in fashion and beauty. However, in recent years, she has pivoted toward an unexpected field: criminal justice reform. Her work advocating for the release of prisoners and shedding light on the flaws of the justice system has become a defining part of her post-reality TV career. From working on clemency petitions to studying law, Kardashian has gone beyond the surface-level activism we often see from public figures. Now, she’s getting involved in one of the most controversial criminal cases of the 1990s: the Menendez brothers.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of the 1990 murders of their wealthy parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home. The trial was a media sensation, particularly due to the brothers’ claim that they had suffered years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their father. Their defense argued that this abuse drove them to commit the murders in a fit of fear and anger, but the jury ultimately convicted them of first-degree murder. Today, both brothers are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Fast forward to 2024, and Kim Kardashian is drawing attention to the Menendez case once again. While the brothers have always maintained their claims of abuse, the world has changed significantly since their conviction. We are now more aware of how trauma, particularly childhood abuse, can affect mental health and behavior. Movements like #MeToo have also made us more attuned to the complexities of abuse, especially the ways it can remain hidden or dismissed in high-profile cases. Kim, reportedly moved by the Menendez brothers’ claims and the broader implications of trauma-informed justice, has taken a special interest in their case.

Kardashian’s foray into criminal justice reform didn’t start with the Menendez brothers. It began in 2018 when she successfully advocated for the release of Alice Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Johnson’s case gained national attention when Kardashian personally lobbied for her release, eventually leading President Donald Trump to grant Johnson clemency. This victory marked the beginning of Kardashian’s serious involvement in justice reform, and her efforts helped pave the way for the passage of the First Step Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at reforming the criminal justice system.

Since then, Kardashian has worked on several other clemency cases and has announced her goal of becoming a lawyer. It’s easy to dismiss her foray into legal work as a publicity stunt, but it’s clear she’s invested in this cause. She has partnered with attorneys and criminal justice organizations to work on cases involving unjust sentences, wrongful convictions, and now, trauma-based defense arguments like the Menendez case. Kardashian is using her platform not just to bring awareness, but to question how trauma and abuse are factored into our justice system, and whether the legal system gives enough weight to these experiences.

The Menendez case, in particular, is complicated. The brothers have been in prison for over three decades, but their case still sparks debate. Some people view them as cold-blooded killers who murdered their parents for financial gain, while others see them as victims of horrific abuse who acted out of desperation. The challenge for Kardashian and others who support the brothers’ case is that there is no clear-cut answer. Even if the abuse claims are true, does that justify the murders? Should they have received a different sentence based on the trauma they endured?

In recent years, there has been a shift in how society and the legal system understand trauma, especially in cases of domestic and sexual abuse. It’s no longer enough to dismiss these experiences as irrelevant to criminal behavior. We now recognize that people who suffer long-term abuse can develop a host of mental health issues, including PTSD, that affect their decision-making. However, this understanding wasn’t as prevalent during the Menendez brothers’ trial, which is part of what Kim Kardashian is hoping to address by bringing renewed attention to the case.

What’s striking about Kardashian’s involvement in the Menendez case is that she is attempting to bridge the gap between public opinion, media coverage, and legal reform. Her celebrity status allows her to shine a spotlight on cases that might otherwise be forgotten or overlooked. This kind of attention can be invaluable in cases where public perception has been shaped by sensational media coverage. The Menendez brothers’ trial was one of the first to be broadcast on live TV, which undoubtedly influenced how the public and perhaps even the jury viewed the brothers. Kardashian’s efforts may help shift the conversation toward a more nuanced understanding of their motivations and the role of abuse in their actions.

As a student who is studying public relations and has a passion for social justice, I find Kardashian’s work both inspiring and thought-provoking. Her involvement challenges the notion that celebrities can only contribute to charity work or awareness campaigns at a surface level. By diving deep into legal cases and working directly with lawyers, advocates, and lawmakers, Kardashian is showing that anyone can use their platform for meaningful change, regardless of their background.

In the end, it remains to be seen whether Kim Kardashian’s efforts will lead to a change in the Menendez brothers’ case. However, her involvement raises important questions about how we understand justice, trauma, and rehabilitation. It’s also a reminder that the intersection of celebrity and activism isn’t just about raising awareness, it can genuinely shift how we view and address systemic issues. Whether or not you agree with Kardashian’s stance on the Menendez brothers, one thing is clear: she is using her influence to spark a much-needed conversation about justice reform, and that in itself is something worth paying attention to.