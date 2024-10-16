The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Word on the street, (aka TikTok) is that there has been a resurgence of OG pop stars in 2024. Particularly, artist Tate McRae has taken the cake for this. As McRae has risen to fame, social media has been saying that she is the new Britney Spears. This is thanks to everything from her choreography and outfits to her stage presence which users are saying has not been perfected since Britney Spears’ iconic 90s-early 2000s performances. For example, McRae’s iconic and addicting dance break to her hit song “Exes” during her concerts is what sparked the Spears comparison. McRae has now even been starting to play into the Britney Spears comparison. Especially with her black lacy dress that she wore to this year’s VMAs which was a tribute to Spears iconic 2001 VMA’s red carpet outfit. Not only has this made the comparison for fans even stronger but so has McRae’s new music video to her latest song, “It’s ok I’m ok”. The music video features McRae dancing and showing the same kind of Britney Spears-esque persona. Her racy music video has shown many comparisons to Spears’s music video for her song “I Wanna Go”. Everything from the setting and featuring police officers in the music video all screams Britney. Everywhere on TikTok fans have been showing all the different comparisons of Spears and McRae and praising McRae for bringing back Spears’ level of performance and attitude.