This last week, I have had to deal with an awful accident that occurred, which was breaking my ankle at one of my dance team practices. At the moment, all I could think about was the busy month ahead of me and how awful everything was going to end up being before I even knew it was broken. This overflowing feeling of regret churned in my stomach while thinking about every little thing I could have done differently to not let this accident happen, but in the end, there was nothing I could have done to prevent it.

I went to the doctor, and they broke the news to me that my ankle was broken, and on top of that, I would soon need surgery. I felt as though I was letting my team down by not being able to dance in our soon-to-be national competition coming ahead. Despite all my anxiousness and worries regarding what I would do next and how I would attend all these events I had planned in the upcoming weeks, the one thing that truly helped me was realizing how many people I had around me for support. I had countless people reaching out to me, making sure I knew I could ask them for anything that I needed, and that is truly what made the difference for me.

My one piece of advice I would have for anyone going through a disappointing situation, although sounds cliche, is to think of the positive side of everything and just imagine it all working out in the end. Even though I am not able to dance on the national stage with my teammates, I’m still going to attend nationals with my teammates to be there to support everyone dancing. Also, I still have three more years to be on the team, so that just means three more chances to dance on that national stage! Everything will always work out in the end, even if it doesn’t seem like it, and everything always happens for a reason.