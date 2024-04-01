The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

There are roughly five weeks left of the semester, and everyone around me, myself included, seems to be reaching an ultimate burnout and stress level. After all the hard work that has gone into the last few months, it’s easy to get caught up in the idea of summer starting. However, there is more work to be done.

For as long as I can remember, I have always found myself struggling around this time of the year. The end of long days spent in class and doing schoolwork is just out of reach. I find myself trying to find motivation for school each day. I know I want to do well and am fully aware that the work will pay off in the end.

Something I’ve realized is the need for balance. Life gets so busy that sometimes this is easier said than done. Something that has helped me is planning, whether that be mental notes or more effectively writing things down. Scheduling out my time between due dates and working on assignments allows me to know when I have free time during the day. More often than not, I use this free time to relax in front of the TV, but I find myself feeling more tired afterward. Moving forward with the few weeks that remain, I want to use the free time I have to do more rewarding things. I’m under the impression that doing and feeling productive in one area of life will guide me to do the same when it comes to school. Now this doesn’t need to be anything that’s difficult to achieve, it can be simple.

Some ideas could be spending more time outside, like going for a walk, sitting by the pool, or laying out a blanket on the grass. Depending on how much free time you have, some other ideas are organizing or cleaning up living spaces, doing something creative like drawing, or reading the book you’ve been meaning to finish. If none of these sound appealing, then don’t feel bad for scrolling endlessly or binge-watching your current obsession because sometimes that’s what we need in order to recharge before getting back to the reality of working.