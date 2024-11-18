Five Things to Get a Woman for Christmas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season can be hard, with having to shop for people and not knowing what to get them! I have put together a list of things to get your friends or families for Christmas!

A nice workout set

I am a firm believer in “look good, feel good!” What better than putting on a nice matching set before going to work out. Every girl can use a cute workout set and it makes an amazing gift!

A personalized charm necklace

A cheaper Christmas gift idea is making your friend or loved one a custom charm necklace! This gift is super fun as you get to make the necklace and pick out the charms that go on it, and is perfect for a loved one who appreciates thoughtful gifts!

A nice lip balm

What girl doesn’t appreciate a nice lip balm! Laneige and Summer Fridays lip balms have gone viral over the past year and make a perfect gift for any girl in your life.

A nice water bottle

Every girl loves to have her “emotional support water bottle” by her side! Hydration is important, and one way to get that in is to have a cute water bottle to drink from! This is a great gift for anyone, and is not too expensive!

A massage gift card

Everyone loves a good massage! This is something people would love to get as a gift, so they can get their massage and not have to spend their own money on it! Massages are a great gift for a woman in your life who has a busy schedule and always seems stressed! They will be thanking you forever after getting them this gift.