Does Pumpkin Spice mean that everything is nice? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

While the fall season is approaching, having everyone excited for the festive flavored items and colder weather, it made me ponder why Americans have this obsession with this season. Of course, watching the trees change colors and breathing in the crisp air makes people feel a certain type of way, yet I do not get it. Fall to me always seemed so gloomy and depressing. Obviously, the leaves changing colors are beautiful but that only lasts a month before all of them die having the trees looking shriveled and sad. Not to mention, you have to rake them up, leaving you with a lot of work. I lived in New Jersey for most of my life and I have witnessed about 18 falls, too many.

However, I would be a hypocrite for saying that I do not enjoy myself an iced pumpkin cream chai from Starbucks or any type of fall-flavored pie. Yet, these items are not making me beg for Fall to come to Florida. To be completely honest I moved down here just to get rid of the gloomy season that was Fall. Contrary to my belief, people here are even more delusional about this season than in the north. It seems ridiculous how some Floridians are dying to have the cold weather with leaves changing since they have beautiful weather all year long. I believe that Americans romanticize fall when some truly do not know what it even feels like.

In my Journalism 271 class, the topic of fall arose. A classmate of mine is doing an event piece on the pumpkin patch that was opening that weekend. When she disclosed her event everyone was so excited and wanted to go. Later my professor asked who loved and was excited about fall which then led to ¾ of the class raising their hand. I was left baffled that so many people especially Floridians in my class were so excited about a season that does not even happen here. Most of them said they were excited to wear sweaters and pick pumpkins when I just was so opposed to everyone’s opinion. Later I thought about how Floridians truly lie to themselves and believe that fall is a season here. They could pretend that it is fall by watching fall TV shows while wearing a sweater, however it is 90 degrees outside and humid. Maybe I am the only one that believes the fall is overrated or maybe people always want what they cannot have.