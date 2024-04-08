The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I made the bold decision to dye my hair from blonde to brunette permanently. The transition from blonde to brunette is not just about a change in appearance but a deeper exploration of identity and style. While shifting from light to dark may seem scary, it’s a new step that promises a newfound confidence.

The Choice to Dye: Choosing to go from blonde to brunette is not a decision that should be made lightly. It requires serious consideration of factors like skin tone, colors you wear, and personal preferences. The appeal to dye my hair was primarily because I am entering a new stage in my life of applying for jobs and internships, and the brunette gives off sophistication and class. No one wants to be seen as a “dumb blonde” while you are trying to be taken seriously in interviews!

Consulting the Experts: It’s essential to speak with a qualified colorist before beginning the transformation process. An expert colorist will evaluate your skin tone, natural hair color, and intended result to help you choose the most appealing brunette hue (I went from having blue hair to ginger, then finally to brunette). They’ll also take into account the steps necessary to get the intended outcome, protecting your hair as much as possible.

Accepting the Change: It’s normal to feel a range of emotions during the transition, including excitement, anticipation, and maybe a little anxiety. Before I decided to dye it, all my friends told me not to, which made me question my decision. However, just accept the shift, put your faith in your colorist’s skills, and you will love it. Keep in mind that changing your hair color is about more than simply looking different; it’s also about expressing a new you and getting out of your comfort zone.

So why not join the darker side and embrace a change? Whether it is because you are going through a breakup, entering the workforce, or just want to switch things up, I say go for it.