This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Did you know only 35% of artists featured on the 2023 Billboard Top 100 were women? This is the largest percentage in history, but still, only 35%? Women’s History Month raised much recognition for female artists, but now that it has just come to a close, that doesn’t mean we should stop talking about all the amazing female artists out there. As a woman and self-proclaimed music connoisseur, I want to highlight three of my favorite inspiring female musicians, some of their songs you should listen to, and why they deserve to be heard beyond Women’s History Month.

1. Syd

Syd is a singer, songwriter, producer, and keystone to the music industry. Although you may not have heard her name before, you have absolutely heard her influence. Recently, Beyonce’s hit, “Plastic Off the Sofa,” off her Renaissance album, was written by Syd, but her influence goes back many years before. Known formerly as Syd Tha Kyd, she was the only female member of the rap collective Odd Future, which included other popular artists like Tyler, the Creator, and Frank Ocean. Alongside Odd Future, Syd is the founding member, the only female member, and lead vocalist of the band The Internet with popular RnB singer Steve Lacy. Her involvement in Odd Future and The Internet shows that even if you are the only woman in the room, you can be just as involved as anyone else. Both groups have since been dismantled, but that has not stopped her from pursuing more music. Syd has developed her solo career as an RnB singer with two solo albums. Her song “Dollar Bills” off of her first album, Fin, and “Fast Car” off of her latest album, Broken Hearts Club, are two of my favorite songs. I recommend them when diving into Syd’s music.

My favorite Syd song, “Dollar Bills,” featuring Steve Lacy

2. Orion Sun

Orion Sun is an indie artist who has been writing, singing, and producing her own music since 2013. She built her career from the ground up, starting her career making music in her bedroom and continuing to pursue music despite being confronted with homelessness. At 19 years old, Orion Sun and her family were forced into homelessness for four years. While many would see this as a situation of hopelessness, Orion used it as an opportunity for growth. She created music to move through the pain she and her family were experiencing while also attempting to make money for her family by working and putting music out on SoundCloud. She did not have the funds for a proper producer, so as a result she decided to learn to produce music herself, which led to her being recognized by a record label that helped her advance her career. Orion Sun’s song, “Lightning,” her experience with homelessness and the strength she gained from it. Orion Sun is truly an inspiration and demonstrates that no matter what, you can follow your dreams.

Dirty Dancer, another one of my favorite Orion Sun songs (and arguably one of the best indie songs of all time in my opinion).

3. Ms. Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill certainly is not underground, but when I think of female artists who have made a substantial impact, she is always someone who comes to mind. Women have never been exactly “welcomed” into the rap industry since it is commonly viewed as a men’s thing. Especially in the 1990s, when Ms. Lauryn Hill started her career with the Fugees trio, becoming a successful female hip-hop artist was nearly impossible. While many are intimidated by the lack of female presence in rap music, this was never something Ms. Lauryn Hill let stop her. She is the mastermind behind the Fugees’ unique fusion of soul, hip-hop, blues, and RnB that eventually helped launch Ms. Lauryn Hill’s solo career with the award-winning album, The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill. The Academy of Achievement refers to Ms. Lauryn Hill as the “Queen of Hip-Hop” for her incredible lyricism, artistry, and fearlessness in such a competitive environment. Growing up listening to her hit songs like “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “I Used to Love Him” was the spark that started my lifelong love of hip-hop, which I’m certain is a shared experience among many.

Ms. Lauryn Hill’s timeless and personal favorite music video ever, Doo Wop (That Thing).

Syd, Orion Sun, and Ms. Lauryn Hill are only three of thousands of talented female artists in the music industry. When looking for new music to listen to, consider listening to these artists and exploring other music by women so that in 2024, more women will be topping the charts.